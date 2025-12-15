ETV Bharat / bharat

Gunfight Breaks Out In Majalta Sector Of Udhampur Between Terrorists And Security Forces

Jammu: A gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Majalta area of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

It is understood that the gunfight started in the Soan-Martha area of Majalta tehsil after a joint team of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces conducted a cordon-and-search operation based on specific intelligence inputs.

Police sources have stated that during this operation, terrorists hiding in this area started firing at security forces, and in retaliation, they were successfully hit, resulting in a fierce gun battle and initiation of a full-blown encounter.