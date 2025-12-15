Gunfight Breaks Out In Majalta Sector Of Udhampur Between Terrorists And Security Forces
Official sources said that terrorists hiding in this area started firing at security forces, and in retaliation, they were successfully hit.
Jammu: A gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Majalta area of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
It is understood that the gunfight started in the Soan-Martha area of Majalta tehsil after a joint team of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces conducted a cordon-and-search operation based on specific intelligence inputs.
On a precise input from JKP, contact established with terrorists at Village Soan, Majalta Udhampur. Joint team of SOG along with Army and CRPF on job.@JmuKmrPolice
Police sources have stated that during this operation, terrorists hiding in this area started firing at security forces, and in retaliation, they were successfully hit, resulting in a fierce gun battle and initiation of a full-blown encounter.
The Inspector General of Police for Jammu, too, affirmed this news through social media, saying, "On specific input given to us by Jammu and Kashmir Police, our team established contact with terrorists in the village Soan, Majalta, Udhampur. A joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG), the army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is on the spot."
A very small SOG team engaged the terrorists! Combing of the forest has been impeded due to darkness and treacherous terrain.
Sources have indicated that this firing is intermittently taking place until this report is filed. More troops have just been rushed to this region, and all escape routes have been shut in order to keep the terrorists from fleeing. Further details are awaited.
