'Gunda Raj' Is Not Acceptable: CJI To Lawyer Who Accused Physical Assault Inside Courtroom
CJI Surya Kant condemned 'Gunda Raj' after a lawyer alleged being assaulted physically in the Tis Hazari court.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday made it clear that "Gunda Raj" is unacceptable and asked a lawyer, who alleged physical assault inside a courtroom at a district court on February 7 in Delhi, to approach the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.
A lawyer mentioned his plea for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria. "I was appearing before the Tis Hazari court in a court of ADJ (Additional District Judge) Harjit Singh Pal. I was appearing on behalf of the accused. The complainant's advocate, with many goons, attacked me...They hit me, and the judge was sitting right there. All members of the court were there," the lawyer said.
The bench noted that the incident occurred on February 7 and asked the lawyer if he brought the matter to the notice of the Delhi High Court Chief Justice.
The CJI asked the lawyer to write a letter to the Chief Justice and to mark it to him as well. "Let the High Court Chief Justice take cognisance. Action will be on the administrative side. This kind of 'Gunda Raj' is not acceptable to us. This means the failure of the rule of law. Do this and tell me…", said the CJI.
The bench asked the lawyer to move the jurisdictional High Court.
