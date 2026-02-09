ETV Bharat / bharat

'Gunda Raj' Is Not Acceptable: CJI To Lawyer Who Accused Physical Assault Inside Courtroom

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday made it clear that "Gunda Raj" is unacceptable and asked a lawyer, who alleged physical assault inside a courtroom at a district court on February 7 in Delhi, to approach the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

A lawyer mentioned his plea for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria. "I was appearing before the Tis Hazari court in a court of ADJ (Additional District Judge) Harjit Singh Pal. I was appearing on behalf of the accused. The complainant's advocate, with many goons, attacked me...They hit me, and the judge was sitting right there. All members of the court were there," the lawyer said.

The bench noted that the incident occurred on February 7 and asked the lawyer if he brought the matter to the notice of the Delhi High Court Chief Justice.