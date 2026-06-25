ETV Bharat / bharat

Gulmarg Gondola Ready To Thrill Tourists After Month-Long Shutdown

Srinagar: A month after Asia's highest cable car project Gulmarg Gondola faced a technical snag resulting in its suspension since then, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah flagged off the resumption of the service following a green signal by French engineering firm Pomagalski (POMA).

The panel tasked with the probe has also submitted its interim report to the government.

The team of engineers from POMA gave the nod for running the service after taking a technical audit of the cable car project in Gulmarg, said a senior official pleading anonymity. The firm set up the Asia’s highest cable car project in north Kashmir’s Baramulla near Line of control in 1998 at an elevation of 8,600 feet (first phase) at Kangdori bowl followed by second phase that runs from Kongdoori to Apharwat Peak at an altitude of over 13,700 feet.

It was learnt that the five-member panel set up by the government to probe into the fault and working of the cable car project has submitted an “interim” report carrying initial findings and recommendation to the J&K tourism department.

The report could not be accessed but an official privy to the probe said “corrective measures are being taken to ensure smooth and safe service”.

“The panel has sought more time for a detailed report as it involves going through official records of previous years,” sources said.

The probe panel led by J&K Power development corporation managing director Mahmood Shah was tasked to submit the report within 10 days. They are mandated to review the existing operational procedures, standard operating procedures (SOPs), maintenance protocols, inspection mechanisms and safety procedures governing the functioning of the cable car project.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Gulmarg where he took a ride on both phases of the cable car project Gondola. The service will later be formally resumed for the public from Friday, an official told ETV Bharat.