ETV Bharat / bharat

Gulmarg Freezes At Minus 7; No Major Western Disturbance In Jammu Kashmir Until January 20

Tourists enjoying skiing on the eve of the New Year at snow-laden Kongdori, in Gulmarg, Baramullah district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Kashmir continued to remain under the grip of severe winter cold on Friday, with Gulmarg emerging as the coldest place in the Valley. The temperatures plunged to minus 7 degrees Celsius in the world-famous ski resort, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Srinagar centre said.

The prolonged chill persisted even as some areas recorded slightly higher night temperatures than normal. Officials said mornings remained particularly harsh, especially in low-lying areas, due to high relative humidity that intensified the cold.

Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of 0.1 degrees Celsius, about 2.5 degrees above the seasonal average. The maximum temperature rose to 9.4 degrees Celsius, also above normal, but residents reported a persistent morning chill and frost in shaded areas.

Among other weather stations in the Valley, Pahalgam, the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, a key gateway town to Kashmir, settled at minus 1.2 degrees, while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 0.8 degrees. Kokernag in south Kashmir registered a low of minus 0.5 degrees.

In the Jammu region, cold conditions prevailed in the higher reaches. Bhaderwah recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, while Batote settled at 2.8 degrees. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius, and Katra, the base town for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, registered 6.5 degrees, officials said.

The weather office said light precipitation was recorded at a few places over the past 24 hours. Gulmarg received about 5 millimetres of rainfall or snowfall, while trace to light precipitation was reported from Srinagar, Banihal, Qazigund, Kupwara and several other stations.