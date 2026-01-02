Gulmarg Freezes At Minus 7; No Major Western Disturbance In Jammu Kashmir Until January 20
The IMD said that a few weak western disturbances may pass over the region until January 20.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 2, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir continued to remain under the grip of severe winter cold on Friday, with Gulmarg emerging as the coldest place in the Valley. The temperatures plunged to minus 7 degrees Celsius in the world-famous ski resort, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Srinagar centre said.
The prolonged chill persisted even as some areas recorded slightly higher night temperatures than normal. Officials said mornings remained particularly harsh, especially in low-lying areas, due to high relative humidity that intensified the cold.
Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of 0.1 degrees Celsius, about 2.5 degrees above the seasonal average. The maximum temperature rose to 9.4 degrees Celsius, also above normal, but residents reported a persistent morning chill and frost in shaded areas.
Among other weather stations in the Valley, Pahalgam, the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, a key gateway town to Kashmir, settled at minus 1.2 degrees, while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 0.8 degrees. Kokernag in south Kashmir registered a low of minus 0.5 degrees.
𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙅&𝙆— Meteorological Centre Srinagar (@metsrinagar) January 1, 2026
Past 24hrs weather:Light to moderate snow over higher reaches & light rain over many places of JMU Div.
●1 Jan:Generally cloudy with light rain/Snow at scattered places.
●Overall no major Western disturbances till 20 Jan except few feeble WDs. pic.twitter.com/kqpOJKSX4p
In the Jammu region, cold conditions prevailed in the higher reaches. Bhaderwah recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, while Batote settled at 2.8 degrees. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius, and Katra, the base town for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, registered 6.5 degrees, officials said.
The weather office said light precipitation was recorded at a few places over the past 24 hours. Gulmarg received about 5 millimetres of rainfall or snowfall, while trace to light precipitation was reported from Srinagar, Banihal, Qazigund, Kupwara and several other stations.
Looking ahead, the IMD said no major western disturbance is expected to affect Jammu and Kashmir until January 20. However, a few weak western disturbances may pass over the region during this period.
“Overall weather is likely to remain generally stable,” an official said. “There may be brief spells of cloudiness and isolated light rain or snowfall, mainly over higher reaches.”
The dry spell has added to concerns over a significant rainfall deficit during the ongoing winter season. Data released by the India Meteorological Department shows that Jammu and Kashmir has recorded an overall rainfall shortfall of 39 per cent so far.
Between October 1 and December 31, 2025, the Union Territory received 77.5 millimetres of rainfall against a normal average of 127.7 millimetres.
A fresh spell of almost 6-10 inches of snow received over Gurez & Tulail valley of Bandipora dist since yesterday evening.— Meteorological Centre Srinagar (@metsrinagar) December 31, 2025
Video credit: Bashir Ahmad Tulaili. https://t.co/Hm8PUMuiqM pic.twitter.com/NAHBemx3ZV
Most districts in the Kashmir Valley reported below-normal precipitation. Srinagar recorded a deficit of 51 per cent, while Baramulla (56.2 millimetres) and Budgam (32 millimetres) also fell in the deficient category.
Shopian (21.8 millimetres) emerged as one of the worst-affected districts, registering a sharp shortfall of 78 per cent. Kulgam and Kishtwar also recorded substantial deficits.
Extremely low rainfall was reported from Ladakh, with both Kargil and Leh districts witnessing severe shortages during the period.
Anantnag, Bandipora, Kupwara, Ganderbal, and Pulwama also witnessed rainfall at below-normal levels. In contrast, parts of the Jammu region fared better. Poonch recorded above-normal rainfall with a surplus of 26 per cent, while Rajouri remained close to normal. Districts such as Doda and Reasi also saw comparatively improved rainfall distribution.
Also Read