Aluminium Prices Shoot Up As West Asia Crisis Hits Industrialists In Haryana
The availability of aluminium in the market has dwindled, leading to a sudden surge in prices.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Faridabad: The impact of escalating tensions and war-like conditions in West Asia is now clearly becoming visible in India's industrial cities. This has had a direct impact, particularly on the aluminium trade in major industrial hubs such as Faridabad in Haryana. Due to disruptions in the supply chain and delays in imports, the availability of aluminium in the market has dwindled, leading to a sudden surge in prices.
Steep rise in raw material prices
According to industrialists and traders in Faridabad, the prices of raw aluminium material have witnessed an increase of 30 to 40 percent over the past few weeks. Materials that were previously readily available at lower costs are now not only more expensive but are also failing to arrive on time. Disruptions in supplies originating from the Gulf nations are considered to be the primary reason behind this situation.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, aluminium trader Rajesh Mahajan said, "Rising prices have severely impacted business operations. Alongside the escalating cost of raw material, transportation and import expenses have also surged. This has placed an additional financial burden on small and medium-sized traders. Consequently, we are now compelled to operate on thinner margins, leading to a steady decline in profitability."
Alongside inflation, industries are grappling with another major challenge: the exodus of the workforce. According to traders, a growing fear prevails among labourers that—should conditions deteriorate—a lockdown-like situation could once again be imposed. Further, the rising cost of essential commodities, such as domestic cooking gas, has compounded their difficulties, prompting them to gradually return to their native villages.
Surge in aluminium product prices
The impact of rising aluminium costs is now clearly visible in the prices of products manufactured from the metal. From industrial components to household items, everything has become more expensive. In particular, electrical wires and aluminium utensils—which constitute essential daily necessities for the common person—have witnessed a price hike of 20 to 30 percent.
Meanwhile, Sunil, a retailer of electrical wires, told ETV Bharat, "The rise in aluminum prices has had a direct impact on my business. Wires that previously sold for Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,400 have now reached a price point of Rs 3,600 to Rs 3,700. Further, wires that used to sell for Rs 20 per metre are now being sold for as much as Rs 30 per metre. The cost of aluminium components used in electric fans has also increased by nearly Rs 200."
Further, utensil vendor Chanchal told ETV Bharat, "The prices of aluminium utensils have also witnessed an increase of 20 to 30 percent. A utensil that previously sold for Rs 300 has now reached a price of Rs 450. Meanwhile, the price of a pressure cooker has risen from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200. This price hike has also impacted sales, as customers are no longer able to make purchases at the same volume as before."
Market hit by declining demand
The impact of the continuous rise in prices is clearly visible in consumer demand as well. Customers are now purchasing goods strictly according to their immediate needs and are refraining from non-essential spending. Consequently, market conditions have begun to resemble a slowdown. Traders warn that if this situation persists, business operations could face further adverse effects in the near future.
Overall, the ongoing tension in the Gulf nations has dealt a severe blow to Faridabad's industrial sector. Rising aluminium prices have impacted not only traders but also the pockets of the common people. Experts believe that if the international situation does not normalise soon, inflation could rise further in the near future, potentially posing new challenges for both industries and consumers.
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