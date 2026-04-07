ETV Bharat / bharat

Aluminium Prices Shoot Up As West Asia Crisis Hits Industrialists In Haryana

Faridabad: The impact of escalating tensions and war-like conditions in West Asia is now clearly becoming visible in India's industrial cities. This has had a direct impact, particularly on the aluminium trade in major industrial hubs such as Faridabad in Haryana. Due to disruptions in the supply chain and delays in imports, the availability of aluminium in the market has dwindled, leading to a sudden surge in prices.

Steep rise in raw material prices

According to industrialists and traders in Faridabad, the prices of raw aluminium material have witnessed an increase of 30 to 40 percent over the past few weeks. Materials that were previously readily available at lower costs are now not only more expensive but are also failing to arrive on time. Disruptions in supplies originating from the Gulf nations are considered to be the primary reason behind this situation.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, aluminium trader Rajesh Mahajan said, "Rising prices have severely impacted business operations. Alongside the escalating cost of raw material, transportation and import expenses have also surged. This has placed an additional financial burden on small and medium-sized traders. Consequently, we are now compelled to operate on thinner margins, leading to a steady decline in profitability."

Alongside inflation, industries are grappling with another major challenge: the exodus of the workforce. According to traders, a growing fear prevails among labourers that—should conditions deteriorate—a lockdown-like situation could once again be imposed. Further, the rising cost of essential commodities, such as domestic cooking gas, has compounded their difficulties, prompting them to gradually return to their native villages.

Surge in aluminium product prices