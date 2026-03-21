ETV Bharat / bharat

Gulf Horror | 2 Indian Seafarers Rescued From Sky Light Ship Attack Recount Ordeal

Mumbai: After the war between Iran-Israel and the US broke out on February 28, 2026, two Indian seafarers Abdul Rehman Mandal and Vikram Ghosh, who worked as a chief chef, had sleepless nights in the Gulf region.

They were part of the Indian sailors who were trapped in the horrific attack on the 'Sky Light' ship. Both Abdul and Ghosh have now safely returned to Mumbai and they shared their ordeal with ETV Bharat.

Abdul recalled, "On March 1, 2026, when we were near the Khasab port in Oman, our 'Sky Light' ship was attacked by either missiles or drones. There was a huge explosion between 6:45 AM and 7 AM. I fell out of bed and woke up. After that, there was a lot of smoke everywhere. Everyone was running to open the doors and get out."

He added that when he came out, he realised that the Captain of the ship Ashish Kumar and the oiler Dalip Singh were not seen. "We were shouting loudly to them, but even after a long time, there was no response," he quipped.

Abdul also recollected that at the time of the attack there were a total of 10 Indian and 12 Iranian workers and officers on the ship.

The Iranian workers had come on board to clean the oil tanks. "We saw another ship in the distance, but it did not come near us at first. We were shouting loudly for help. After about 45 minutes to an hour, we told the members of the other ship that our oil tanks were empty and that is when they came near us," added Abdul.

He further stated that after the other ship came near their ship, all the crew members wore life jackets and climbed onto the other ship with the help of ropes and saved their lives.

He maintained that till the end, there was no trace of Kumar and Singh. Later it was revealed that both Kumar and Singh had died.