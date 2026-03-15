Gujarat Woman Has Aadhaar, PAN Card And Voter ID, But An Indian Passport Eludes Her
The woman, whose parents came to India from Mozambique has been living in India for the past 25 years, yet a passport eludes her.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Ahmedabad: In a unique and startling case reported from Gujarat, a young woman from Rajkot who, despite having resided in India for the past 25 years, has yet to obtain Indian citizenship prompting her to approach the High Court. The Indian passport eludes the woman even though she possesses an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID and has even been filing IT returns.
The matter came to light recently after the woman, 26, from Rajkot approached the Gujarat High Court seeking Indian citizenship after being unable to travel to Canada to join her NRI husband.
In her petition, the woman said that she was born to her Indian origin parents in Mozambique in the year 2000. It is understood that the family returned to India following severe flooding in Mozambique; when the petitioner was merely 18 days old. The family had entered India on the basis of an emergency certificate issued by the Government of Mozambique.
The young woman was raised and educated entirely in India and possesses various proofs of her Indian identity, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID card, and a driving license, she said adding she regularly pays income tax. However, she has been facing significant hurdles in obtaining an Indian passport.
The crux of the problem lies in the fact that to obtain a passport, she requires an Indian Citizenship Certificate; conversely, when applying for citizenship, she is informed that a foreign passport is a prerequisite. As she possesses neither of these documents, she finds herself entangled in a bureaucratic and legal quagmire.
In 2023, the petitioner married an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) currently residing in Calgary, Canada, on a work permit. Following her marriage, she applied for a passport in 2023 with the intention of traveling to Canada to join her husband. However, since she was not born in India and her birth had not been registered at the Indian Embassy in Mozambique under Section 4 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, the passport authorities rejected her application.
Subsequently, the young woman initiated the process to procure the necessary documents by contacting the High Commission of Mozambique in New Delhi. Following the rejection of her initial application, she applied for a passport once again.
Acting on the advice of the Regional Passport Office, she completed the procedure of having her birth certificate verified by the Indian Embassy in Mozambique. However, on May 9, 2025, she was informed that a mere certified birth certificate was insufficient. To obtain a passport, she would be required to produce a birth registration certificate, a certificate of registration of Indian citizenship, or a naturalization certificate issued by the Indian Embassy.
Consequently, the young woman visited the Rajkot Collector's Office to obtain a citizenship certificate. However, on May 13, 2025, the official there demanded that she produce a foreign passport. As the young woman had never possessed a foreign passport, she was unable to fulfill this requirement.
Trapped in this unique and legally complex predicament, she ultimately filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court. In her petition, she stated that, owing to the absence of a foreign passport, she is unable to obtain a certificate of Indian citizenship or naturalization, and is likewise prevented from joining her husband in Canada.
Presenting the case before the High Court, the petitioner's counsel, S.P. Majumdar, argued that although the petitioner was born abroad, she has been residing in India since she was merely 18 days old, and her entire identity and life are inextricably linked to India.
Therefore, it was prayed that, in light of her circumstances, appropriate directives be issued to grant her citizenship and a passport.
Following the preliminary hearing of this matter, the High Court has directed the Government Counsel to take appropriate steps regarding the correspondence submitted by the petitioner on May 5, 2025, and to file an affidavit prior to the next hearing. The issue of citizenship and passport for this young woman—who has been residing in India for 25 years—now hinges upon the Court's verdict.
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