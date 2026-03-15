ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat Woman Has Aadhaar, PAN Card And Voter ID, But An Indian Passport Eludes Her

Ahmedabad: In a unique and startling case reported from Gujarat, a young woman from Rajkot who, despite having resided in India for the past 25 years, has yet to obtain Indian citizenship prompting her to approach the High Court. The Indian passport eludes the woman even though she possesses an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID and has even been filing IT returns.

The matter came to light recently after the woman, 26, from Rajkot approached the Gujarat High Court seeking Indian citizenship after being unable to travel to Canada to join her NRI husband.

In her petition, the woman said that she was born to her Indian origin parents in Mozambique in the year 2000. It is understood that the family returned to India following severe flooding in Mozambique; when the petitioner was merely 18 days old. The family had entered India on the basis of an emergency certificate issued by the Government of Mozambique.

The young woman was raised and educated entirely in India and possesses various proofs of her Indian identity, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID card, and a driving license, she said adding she regularly pays income tax. However, she has been facing significant hurdles in obtaining an Indian passport.

The crux of the problem lies in the fact that to obtain a passport, she requires an Indian Citizenship Certificate; conversely, when applying for citizenship, she is informed that a foreign passport is a prerequisite. As she possesses neither of these documents, she finds herself entangled in a bureaucratic and legal quagmire.

In 2023, the petitioner married an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) currently residing in Calgary, Canada, on a work permit. Following her marriage, she applied for a passport in 2023 with the intention of traveling to Canada to join her husband. However, since she was not born in India and her birth had not been registered at the Indian Embassy in Mozambique under Section 4 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, the passport authorities rejected her application.

Subsequently, the young woman initiated the process to procure the necessary documents by contacting the High Commission of Mozambique in New Delhi. Following the rejection of her initial application, she applied for a passport once again.