ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat Unveils Data Centre Policy, Aims Hyperscale-ready Governance

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has unveiled its Data Centre Policy (DCP) aimed at transforming the state into India's leading hyperscale AI data centre destination. The policy sets out a clear vision to build a scalable, secure and sustainable digital infrastructure ecosystem that anchors India’s digital economy and attracts global cloud providers.

The policy unveiled by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is designed to establish the state as a globally competitive hub for hyperscale and colocation data centres while promoting sustainable, energy-efficient facilities that leverage Gujarat’s leadership in renewable energy and round‑the‑clock power solutions. It seeks to attract hyperscalers and cloud service providers through competitive incentives, fast‑tracked approvals and hyperscale-ready governance while simultaneously strengthening data security, digital resilience and technological self‑reliance.

The policy also aims to enable innovation across cloud, artificial intelligence, high‑performance computing and digital services by fostering collaboration between industry, academia, startups and technology providers.

In addition, it emphasizes the creation of high‑value jobs and clear skill development pathways, building an advanced digital workforce in cloud engineering, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

A government spokesperson said, “The policy aims to achieve 7.5 GW of data centre capacity, making Gujarat a key pillar of India’s national data centre growth strategy. To realize this vision, the state will build a hyperscale-ready ecosystem through proactive policy support, investor-friendly governance and fast-tracked approvals that catalyze long term digital infrastructure development.”

To accelerate investment and ensure competitiveness, the policy offers a comprehensive package of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, including a capital subsidy of 2.5% on eligible fixed capital investment in the Dholera region, claimable within ten years and an interest subsidy of up to 4% on term loans for 10 years, capped at Rs 25 crore annually.

The spokesperson added, "Long-term operational savings are ensured through a Rs 1 per unit power tariff subsidy for twenty years alongside 100% exemptions on stamp duty and registration fees for land transactions and full reimbursement of electricity duty for 20 years.”