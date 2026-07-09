Gujarat Unveils Data Centre Policy, Aims Hyperscale-ready Governance
The policy is aimed at transforming the state into India’s leading hyperscale AI data centre destination
Published : July 9, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has unveiled its Data Centre Policy (DCP) aimed at transforming the state into India's leading hyperscale AI data centre destination. The policy sets out a clear vision to build a scalable, secure and sustainable digital infrastructure ecosystem that anchors India’s digital economy and attracts global cloud providers.
The policy unveiled by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is designed to establish the state as a globally competitive hub for hyperscale and colocation data centres while promoting sustainable, energy-efficient facilities that leverage Gujarat’s leadership in renewable energy and round‑the‑clock power solutions. It seeks to attract hyperscalers and cloud service providers through competitive incentives, fast‑tracked approvals and hyperscale-ready governance while simultaneously strengthening data security, digital resilience and technological self‑reliance.
The policy also aims to enable innovation across cloud, artificial intelligence, high‑performance computing and digital services by fostering collaboration between industry, academia, startups and technology providers.
In addition, it emphasizes the creation of high‑value jobs and clear skill development pathways, building an advanced digital workforce in cloud engineering, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.
A government spokesperson said, “The policy aims to achieve 7.5 GW of data centre capacity, making Gujarat a key pillar of India’s national data centre growth strategy. To realize this vision, the state will build a hyperscale-ready ecosystem through proactive policy support, investor-friendly governance and fast-tracked approvals that catalyze long term digital infrastructure development.”
To accelerate investment and ensure competitiveness, the policy offers a comprehensive package of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, including a capital subsidy of 2.5% on eligible fixed capital investment in the Dholera region, claimable within ten years and an interest subsidy of up to 4% on term loans for 10 years, capped at Rs 25 crore annually.
The spokesperson added, "Long-term operational savings are ensured through a Rs 1 per unit power tariff subsidy for twenty years alongside 100% exemptions on stamp duty and registration fees for land transactions and full reimbursement of electricity duty for 20 years.”
The policy further provides State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) reimbursements on plant and machinery, building infrastructure and eligible services for up to 20 years, reducing the tax burden and encouraging reinvestment. To facilitate hyperscale-ready infrastructure, special building norms allow relaxations in Floor Space Index (FSI), parking, ground coverage and technical provisions.
Sustainability is supported through capital assistance for captive desalination plants, while non-fiscal benefits include dual power feeders, open access permissions and facilitation for distribution licenses.
Additionally, approvals are streamlined through a single-window clearance system via the Investor Facilitation Portal and the Department of Science and Technology’s (DST) Incentive Management Portal, ensuring ease of doing business and faster project execution.
The policy mentions that all projects availing incentives must source at least 51% of electricity from renewable energy, reinforcing Gujarat’s commitment to green growth. Incentives are capped at 75% of eligible fixed capital investment, disbursed over 20 years, ensuring balanced and sustainable support.
“Gujarat is the first state to bring out this policy. We are confident that it will attract investments of Rs 6 lakh crore, create 7.5 GW of data centre capacity and generate significant employment,” said Chief Secretary M K Das.
Gujarat is also strengthening the digital infrastructure required to support large-scale investments. DST Secretary P Bharati said the state will soon have two operational cable landing stations, with another project expected to be announced shortly, significantly enhancing international connectivity and making the state more attractive for global cloud and data centre operators.
"Globally there are around 12,000 data centres with the United States and China accounting for nearly 70% of the world’s capacity. India, despite generating nearly 20% of the world’s data, has only about 3% of global data centre capacity. This represents a tremendous opportunity," she added.
Also Read