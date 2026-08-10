Gujarat: Tribal Farmers’ Protest Enters Third Day in Narmada; Cattle Face Water Shortage As Deadlock Continues
The agitation, centred on securing legal rights to forest land cultivated for over two decades, faces a challenge due to drinking water shortage for livestock.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Sagbara: A peaceful sit-in protest by tribal farmers in the Sagbara taluka of Gujarat’s Narmada district entered its third consecutive day on Monday, with demonstrator numbers swelling as local residents brought their cattle to the protest site.
The agitation, centred on securing legal rights to forest land cultivated for over two decades, faces a growing humanitarian challenge due to severe drinking water shortage for livestock.
Farmers from 12 villages across Sagbara taluka have spent consecutive nights camped at the demonstration grounds, vowing not to leave until the authorities resolve their long-standing land claims.
A defining feature of the demonstration has been the presence of hundreds of farm animals brought by protesting families. However, as the sit-in drags into its 72nd hour, organisers report a critical shortage of drinking water for the livestock, increasing pressure on local authorities to intervene quickly.
Protesters maintain that their families have tilled the disputed forest patches for roughly 25 years. They are demanding formal recognition under tribal land rights provisions, citing historical possession and precedents set by neighbouring administrative bodies.
The dispute reached higher administrative levels when Bharuch Member of Parliament Mansukh Vasava travelled to Gandhinagar to meet Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. During the meeting, MP Vasava presented documentary evidence, including certificates and precedents from the Umarpada Forest Committee and local Gram Panchayats, supporting the farmers' historical occupancy.
Chief Minister Patel assured the delegation that he would review the matter with the Forest Minister and Forest Department officials. However, with no formal resolution declared following the meeting, the deadlock remains.
Expressing dissatisfaction with bureaucratic delays, MP Vasava has formally escalated his stance. In a letter addressed to the Surat District Collector, the MP gave official notice of his intent to join the tribal farmers in a sit-in protest if their demands are not addressed promptly.
MP Vasava, who also held discussions with Minister of State Pravinbhai Mali, publicly criticised the administrative reliance on remote sensing technology to resolve land disputes.
"Decisions cannot be made sitting in closed offices looking solely at satellite maps or administrative opinions," Vasava said, urging officials to conduct physical ground surveys at Sagbara to verify actual cultivation and land usage.
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