ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat: Tribal Farmers’ Protest Enters Third Day in Narmada; Cattle Face Water Shortage As Deadlock Continues

Sagbara: A peaceful sit-in protest by tribal farmers in the Sagbara taluka of Gujarat’s Narmada district entered its third consecutive day on Monday, with demonstrator numbers swelling as local residents brought their cattle to the protest site.

The agitation, centred on securing legal rights to forest land cultivated for over two decades, faces a growing humanitarian challenge due to severe drinking water shortage for livestock.

Farmers from 12 villages across Sagbara taluka have spent consecutive nights camped at the demonstration grounds, vowing not to leave until the authorities resolve their long-standing land claims.

A defining feature of the demonstration has been the presence of hundreds of farm animals brought by protesting families. However, as the sit-in drags into its 72nd hour, organisers report a critical shortage of drinking water for the livestock, increasing pressure on local authorities to intervene quickly.

Protesters maintain that their families have tilled the disputed forest patches for roughly 25 years. They are demanding formal recognition under tribal land rights provisions, citing historical possession and precedents set by neighbouring administrative bodies.