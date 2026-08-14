Gujarat Traders Allegedly Assaulted, Robbed In Rajasthan After Being Lured Into Scrap Deal
Two Gujarat traders were lured to Alwar, assaulted, robbed of cash and valuables, held hostage, and abandoned in Haryana; a ‘Zero FIR’ investigation is underway.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Alwar: Two traders from Gujarat were allegedly assaulted and robbed after being lured to Alwar, Rajasthan on the pretext of a business deal.
Citing a complaint, Rajasthan police said the traders arrived in Alwar on July 31 to meet a scrap dealer they had contacted through social media. Some people, who introduced themselves as associates of the scrap dealer, allegedly picked the traders up in a car, saying they were taking them to a warehouse.
“The victims alleged that several men later joined them in the car, threatened them and demanded Rs 10 lakh. When they said they did not have the money, the men allegedly assaulted them, snatched their mobile phones and forced online transactions from their accounts,” police added.
The accused allegedly took Rs 3,71,500, gold earrings and mobile phones from the victims while threatening them and keeping them hostage. “The traders were held hostage in the car for several hours and assaulted. Later, the accused recorded a video after placing an illegal weapon in one victim’s hand, threatening to implicate them in a police case,” the victim had told the police.
The accused later allegedly abandoned the traders in Haryana and fled. Local police brought the victims back to Alwar, after which they returned to Gujarat.
The traders filed a ‘Zero FIR’ in Gujarat, which was received by the Vaishali Nagar police station in Jaipur on Thursday, prompting an investigation. “The complaint concerns an incident involving traders from Gujarat and is being investigated,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Yadav of Vaishali Nagar police station.
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