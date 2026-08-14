ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat Traders Allegedly Assaulted, Robbed In Rajasthan After Being Lured Into Scrap Deal

Alwar: Two traders from Gujarat were allegedly assaulted and robbed after being lured to Alwar, Rajasthan on the pretext of a business deal.

Citing a complaint, Rajasthan police said the traders arrived in Alwar on July 31 to meet a scrap dealer they had contacted through social media. Some people, who introduced themselves as associates of the scrap dealer, allegedly picked the traders up in a car, saying they were taking them to a warehouse.

“The victims alleged that several men later joined them in the car, threatened them and demanded Rs 10 lakh. When they said they did not have the money, the men allegedly assaulted them, snatched their mobile phones and forced online transactions from their accounts,” police added.