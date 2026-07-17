ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat Tops NITI Aayog's Investment Friendliness Index, Lakshadweep Worst Performer

New Delhi: Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have emerged as the top three states in NITI Aayog's Investment Friendliness Index for states and Union Territories(UTs), as per a report released on Friday. Lakshadweep was the worst performer followed by Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The index focuses on eight parameters: infrastructure, business climate, resources, government policy, regulatory ease, institutional environment, financial health and environment resilience.

The rankings had three categories -- large states, hilly and northeastern states and city states and UTs, as per the report released by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri.

Among large states, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal were the worst performers. Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh were ranked 4th, 5th and 6th among large states.

Gujarat leads the ranking, with an overall score of 56.6. The state’s score is driven by its strong performance across infrastructure, business climate, financial health, regulatory ease and government policy pillars, with areas of improvement in the resources, institutional environment and environment resilience pillars.

The report pointed out that Gujarat’s high rank in infrastructure is on account of its efficient port operations and power sector, driven by competitive industrial and commercial power costs and well-contained transmission and distribution (T&D) losses. Maharashtra records an overall score of 53.7, ranking second in both the large state category and at the pan-India level.

The state’s score is driven by its leading performance in the business climate pillar, the Aayog said, adding that the score is further supported by a strong performance in the resources and financial health pillars, with infrastructure and regulatory ease areas for improvement.