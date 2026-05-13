Gujarat Students' NEET Plight: 'What Will The Next Paper Be Like? It May Turn Out To Be Much More Difficult'
One student's father took a loan to fund her coaching; another says school examinations are better than NEET as there is no paper leak.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST|
Updated : May 13, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Ahmedabad/Bhavnagar: The cancellation of NEET-UG (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate) 2026 has left students from Gujarat shocked and worried.
The exam was cancelled following paper leak. The case has now been handed over to the CBI. As many as 22,75,011 students had registered for this examination, which took place on May 3, 2026. Of these, 22,05,035 students appeared for the exam.
Behind Every Aspirant, Untold Story Of Sacrifice
Bhavisha Parmar, a student from Ahmedabad who appeared for the NEET exam, secured 60 per cent marks in the science stream in Class XII. She attended coaching classes in Maninagar and studied for 12-13 hours every day. "I reside in Amraiwadi. My father runs a paan shop. Despite being 90 per cent differently abled, he worked tirelessly to educate us. For our sake, he took a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh to fund our coaching. He used to pay a monthly instalment of Rs 15,000. My exam went well too," she told ETV Bharat over the phone. "However, now that I have to appear for the exam all over again, the big question is: Where will I find the money to pay for it or to undergo coaching once more?"
Bhavisha's father Anandbhai claims his daughter put in immense effort for her board exams and achieved excellent results. She worked just as hard for NEET. "But how are we supposed to have her take the exam again now? Where will we find the money? We have been weeping since morning upon hearing this news. Her spirits have been shattered. Yet, we will not lose hope. We will ensure she takes the NEET exam again, come what may."
Another student from Ahmedabad, Zeenat Parveen, also studied for 12-13 hours daily, practising at her coaching centre alongside attending school. "I had worked incredibly hard to prepare for NEET and had also spent a lot of money on coaching. This time around, the exam paper was relatively easy. What will the next paper be like? I fear the next paper might turn out to be more difficult. Nevertheless, I will take the exam again."
Zeenat's father, retired principal Ghulam Mohammad Ansari, believes there is no alternative to taking the exam, and there is nothing else the students can do. "The government's decision is correct. The students are under stress, they will now resume their preparations. My daughter, too, remains positive regarding the exam."
'Hard Work Has Not Gone Waste'
However, Neels Rathod, a student at KPS School in Bhavnagar city, thinks differently. "My hard work has not gone waste. Rather, I have learned something valuable from the experience."
Priyansh Bhalgamia, said, "We had prepared extensively for this. I performed well in the examination. However, a scam occurred. Once again, I have decided to move forward with a mindset of acceptance and to rectify any mistakes I may have made in the previous exam. Now we must overcome this next hurdle." Ruksana Sheikh said she had worked hard and appeared for the examination previously. However, the recent turn of events has plunged her into depression.
Another student of KPS School who sat for the NEET exam, said, "The NTA needs to seriously reflect on this matter. School examinations are far better than NEET; at least there, the question papers do not get leaked."
Yet another student, Hasan Kagdi, said, "We can no longer simply voice our grievances; we must now retake the exam, and in doing so, we will rectify our mistakes. However, the NTA must consider the plight of those students who performed well in the original exam, and ensure that such an incident never recurs."
School teacher Juwansingh Mori acknowledges that such a situation is bound to cause distress among students, emphasising that the government needs to pay serious attention to this matter. He noted that when two years of arduous effort yields such a result, it inevitably sparks anger and resentment among the student community. Yet, he said, "What has happened cannot be undone. We must accept that everything that has transpired so far has served a purpose, and now we must focus on giving our best."
Also Read:
- NEET Paper Leak: Woman Detained In Pune, Handed Over To CBI
- Medical Association Moves SC, Seeks Overhaul Of Neet-Ug Exam System Over 'Paper Leak'
- NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled Following Paper Leak; NTA Security Measures Under Scanner
- NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: CBI Files Case, Sets Up Special Teams
- NEET Paper Leak: Accused Detained By Nashik Police Taken Into CBI Custody; Latur Coaching Centre Under Scanner