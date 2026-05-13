ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat Students' NEET Plight: 'What Will The Next Paper Be Like? It May Turn Out To Be Much More Difficult'

During a protest against the Central government following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination amid allegations of paper leak and examination irregularities, at NTA Office in New Delhi on Tuesday ( IANS )

Ahmedabad/Bhavnagar: The cancellation of NEET-UG (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate) 2026 has left students from Gujarat shocked and worried.

The exam was cancelled following paper leak. The case has now been handed over to the CBI. As many as 22,75,011 students had registered for this examination, which took place on May 3, 2026. Of these, 22,05,035 students appeared for the exam.

Bhavisha Parmar, a student from Ahmedabad, with her family (ETV Bharat Gujarat)

Behind Every Aspirant, Untold Story Of Sacrifice

Bhavisha Parmar, a student from Ahmedabad who appeared for the NEET exam, secured 60 per cent marks in the science stream in Class XII. She attended coaching classes in Maninagar and studied for 12-13 hours every day. "I reside in Amraiwadi. My father runs a paan shop. Despite being 90 per cent differently abled, he worked tirelessly to educate us. For our sake, he took a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh to fund our coaching. He used to pay a monthly instalment of Rs 15,000. My exam went well too," she told ETV Bharat over the phone. "However, now that I have to appear for the exam all over again, the big question is: Where will I find the money to pay for it or to undergo coaching once more?"

Bhavisha's father Anandbhai claims his daughter put in immense effort for her board exams and achieved excellent results. She worked just as hard for NEET. "But how are we supposed to have her take the exam again now? Where will we find the money? We have been weeping since morning upon hearing this news. Her spirits have been shattered. Yet, we will not lose hope. We will ensure she takes the NEET exam again, come what may."

Another student from Ahmedabad, Zeenat Parveen, also studied for 12-13 hours daily, practising at her coaching centre alongside attending school. "I had worked incredibly hard to prepare for NEET and had also spent a lot of money on coaching. This time around, the exam paper was relatively easy. What will the next paper be like? I fear the next paper might turn out to be more difficult. Nevertheless, I will take the exam again."