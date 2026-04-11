Gujarat SIR: HC Reprimands Election Commission For Removing Voter, Orders Restoration Of Name In Voter List
Gujarat High Court reprimands Election Commission for removing voter during SIR, orders restoration to ensure citizen's fundamental right to vote in upcoming elections.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Ahmedabad: In a significant ruling, the Gujarat High Court has ordered the State Election Commission to restore an Ahmedabad resident’s name to the electoral roll after it was removed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.
Quashing the rejection order issued by the election officer on April 4, the division bench of the High Court, comprising Justice NSS Gowda and Justice JL Odedra, directed the election authority to ensure the aggrieved resident JB Patel's participation in the upcoming municipal corporation elections, slated for April 26.
The applicant had argued that his name was deleted during the SIR process, despite his registration in the Legislative Assembly’s voter list having been duly accepted on March 3. However, his name was not subsequently added to the municipal corporation's voter list.
Appearing before the Court on the issue, the petitioner’s counsel, Kirtan Mistry, submitted that while his client’s name stands validated in the assembly voter list, the failure to include it in the municipal corporation’s voter list is entirely "unjustifiable".
“No citizen can be deprived of their fundamental right to vote merely by citing technical or procedural grounds,” the counsel asserted.
In their arguments, the state government and the State Election Commission contended that, in accordance with the rules, no alterations can be made to the final voter list within 10 days before the deadline for filing nomination papers. However, the High Court explicitly ruled that the petitioner cannot be excluded from the electoral process simply due to a delay in the publication of the list.
The court directed the state government and the commission to acknowledge that the petitioner’s name stands included in the voter list by virtue of the order dated March 3 and permitted him to participate in the elections.
The Court further observed that every citizen has the right to participate in elections, and mere formalities or technicalities cannot deprive them of this right. Ultimately, the High Court quashed the rejection order dated April 4 and explicitly directed the concerned authorities to include the applicant's name in the final voter list.
Also Read