ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat SIR: HC Reprimands Election Commission For Removing Voter, Orders Restoration Of Name In Voter List

Ahmedabad: In a significant ruling, the Gujarat High Court has ordered the State Election Commission to restore an Ahmedabad resident’s name to the electoral roll after it was removed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Quashing the rejection order issued by the election officer on April 4, the division bench of the High Court, comprising Justice NSS Gowda and Justice JL Odedra, directed the election authority to ensure the aggrieved resident JB Patel's participation in the upcoming municipal corporation elections, slated for April 26.

The applicant had argued that his name was deleted during the SIR process, despite his registration in the Legislative Assembly’s voter list having been duly accepted on March 3. However, his name was not subsequently added to the municipal corporation's voter list.

Appearing before the Court on the issue, the petitioner’s counsel, Kirtan Mistry, submitted that while his client’s name stands validated in the assembly voter list, the failure to include it in the municipal corporation’s voter list is entirely "unjustifiable".