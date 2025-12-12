ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat Shocker: 341 Minors From Mehsana Found Pregnant In 9 Months, 12-Year-Old Among Them

Mehsana: At a time when tall claims are being made on implementation of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign across states, a shocking report on teenage pregnancies has surfaced in Gujarat's Mehsana district, where 341 minor girls including a 12-year-old were found pregnant in just nine months, raising serious concerns over safety of girl child and unabated child marriage.

As per a data released recently by the state health department, over the last nine months, from April to December 2025, a total of 341 minor girls in the district were found to be pregnant.

According to the Health Department report, pregnancy figures among girls aged 13 to 17 years are alarming. Of these 341 cases, two girls are 14 years old, 34 are 15 years old, 76 are 16 years old, and 229 others are 17 years old.

By taluka, the highest cases have been reported in Kadi taluka (88) and Mehsana taluka (80).

Amid these already shocking figures, an extremely sensitive and disturbing case emerged in Mehsana. During the Health Department survey, it was found that a 12-year-old girl was pregnant, triggering protest by locals.

The administration sprang into action and the Health and Child Protection Departments held counselling for the family. Considering the girl's fragile physical condition and her future, the family agreed to terminate the pregnancy, and an abortion was conducted on December 4, sources said.

Officials said preliminary investigation revealed child marriage as the reason. As per information, the girl's father is likely to face legal action for forcing her daughter for marriage despite being a minor. It also came to light that the victim has studied till Class 6.