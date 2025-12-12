Gujarat Shocker: 341 Minors From Mehsana Found Pregnant In 9 Months, 12-Year-Old Among Them
As many as 341 minor girls in Gujarat's Mehsana district were found pregnant over the last nine months, from April to December 2025.
Mehsana: At a time when tall claims are being made on implementation of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign across states, a shocking report on teenage pregnancies has surfaced in Gujarat's Mehsana district, where 341 minor girls including a 12-year-old were found pregnant in just nine months, raising serious concerns over safety of girl child and unabated child marriage.
As per a data released recently by the state health department, over the last nine months, from April to December 2025, a total of 341 minor girls in the district were found to be pregnant.
According to the Health Department report, pregnancy figures among girls aged 13 to 17 years are alarming. Of these 341 cases, two girls are 14 years old, 34 are 15 years old, 76 are 16 years old, and 229 others are 17 years old.
By taluka, the highest cases have been reported in Kadi taluka (88) and Mehsana taluka (80).
Amid these already shocking figures, an extremely sensitive and disturbing case emerged in Mehsana. During the Health Department survey, it was found that a 12-year-old girl was pregnant, triggering protest by locals.
The administration sprang into action and the Health and Child Protection Departments held counselling for the family. Considering the girl's fragile physical condition and her future, the family agreed to terminate the pregnancy, and an abortion was conducted on December 4, sources said.
Officials said preliminary investigation revealed child marriage as the reason. As per information, the girl's father is likely to face legal action for forcing her daughter for marriage despite being a minor. It also came to light that the victim has studied till Class 6.
The Child Protection Unit has now taken steps to provide her education and rehabilitation. The Social Security Department has also started gathering evidence related to child marriage.
After the health department's report, the district health officials are on high alert. The Health Department is doing special check-ups for all 341 pregnant minors. Because early pregnancy increases the risks of anaemia, malnutrition and death during childbirth, these girls are being kept under continuous medical supervision, officials said.
Meanwhile, Mehsana Additional District Health Officer and in-charge CDHO Dr Ghanshyam Gadhvi said a thorough investigation is underway. "No 13-year-old girl has been registered as pregnant. In Mehsana, there are two girls aged 14, 34 above 15, 76 above 16 and 229 above 17. A total of 341 teenage pregnancies have been registered."
"We have given responsibility to the Taluka Health Officer (THO). After registering them for ANC, our health team takes care of them. Since they are young, their weight is also on the lower side. To prevent low birth weight babies in the future, we are giving nutrition kits and monitoring them. Our medical officers, PHO, CHO, GMERS Vadnagar and Mehsana District Hospital are admitting them so both mother and child remain safe," the official added.
Regarding the 12-year-old girl getting pregnant, Dr Gadhvi said, "She did not want to continue the pregnancy. Our THO counselled her, maintained hygiene and performed a safe abortion. The two (the girl and a boy) were living together like husband and wife. THO Mehsana is investigating the case."
Social Security Officer Artiben said, "We came to know that a 12-year-old girl became pregnant while being a minor. During investigation, we found that she left school after Class 6. After that, she started living with a boy from the neighbourhood. We are now getting her admitted into our institution and restarting her education. The abortion has been done. Counselling is ongoing and she is staying with her parents."
"Since she is a minor, we are collecting evidence to confirm whether child marriage took place. We have the birth certificate. Based on evidence of wedding, we will proceed with the FIR. Legal action will also be taken against both minors involved," she added.
