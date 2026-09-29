Gujarat Reorganises Porbandar Forest Division To Strengthen Asiatic Lion Rehabilitation In Barda
Three additional ranges have been added to the division, requiring changes in staffing, equipment allocation, and supervision across the expanded jurisdiction.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Government has reorganised the Porbandar Forest Division to strengthen forest administration and support Asiatic lion rehabilitation in Barda, following their natural return to the region after 143 years.
The restructuring aims to clarify forest officials' responsibilities, improve field-level coordination and make it easier to address forest and environment-related issues in Porbandar.
The reorganisation includes changes to forest ranges, beats, officer responsibilities and the deployment of staff and resources, including vehicles, weapons, wireless equipment and other field infrastructure.
New Range And Beat Structure
Under the revised arrangement, the Porbandar Range will cover 6,840.84 hectares across 80 villages. The area has been divided into beats including Porbandar City, Gosabara, Moker, Visavada, Kantela, Madhavpur and Satiya.
The Ranavav Range will cover 13,051.25 hectares and 27 villages, including Godana, Bileshwar, Savdivadar and Ranavav, organised under separate beats.
The new structure is intended to give field officers clearer jurisdiction for forest protection, patrolling, and other departmental work.
As part of the restructuring, 305.94 hectares from the RFW Bhatia Range under the Jamnagar Forest Division have been brought under the Bhanvad Range of the Porbandar Forest Division. The transferred area covers four villages in Bhanvad taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district: Kandarda Jogna, Sajdiyala, Juna and Jambusar.
The Kutiyana Range, Porbandar Social Forestry Range and Ranavav Social Forestry Range have also been brought under the Porbandar Forest Division.
The changes will also involve transferring and reallocating staff and field resources, including vehicles, weapons, walkie-talkies, wireless equipment, records, computers and furniture.
Two Assistant Conservators To Oversee Ranges
The reorganised division will have two Assistant Conservators of Forests. The first will oversee the Porbandar Range, Porbandar Social Forestry Range and Ranavav Social Forestry Range. The second will be responsible for the Ranavav Range, Bhanvad Range, Kutiyana Range and Mobile Squad (T A) Range.
With the addition of the three ranges, the Porbandar Forest Division will now have seven ranges.
To support the expanded administrative structure, one vacant Assistant Conservator of Forests post from the two sanctioned posts at Kevadia has been transferred to the Porbandar Forest Division.
The division will continue to function under the Junagadh Wildlife Circle, with the Deputy Conservator of Forests overseeing the two Assistant Conservators. The Range Forest Officer will also handle the operations of the Porbandar Forest Division's Mobile Squad.
Focus On Barda Lion Rehabilitation
The restructuring follows the natural return of Asiatic lions to Barda after a 143-year gap. The government said the revised administrative setup is intended to provide stronger field-level support for forest conservation and wildlife management in the region.
The new arrangement is also expected to streamline the implementation of Forest Department schemes and the handling of forest and environment-related matters.
By bringing Porbandar, Ranavav, Bhanvad and Kutiyana under an integrated administrative structure, the government aims to establish clearer lines of responsibility and supervision across the division.
The reorganisation took effect after the government published its resolution.
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