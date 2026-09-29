ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat Reorganises Porbandar Forest Division To Strengthen Asiatic Lion Rehabilitation In Barda

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Government has reorganised the Porbandar Forest Division to strengthen forest administration and support Asiatic lion rehabilitation in Barda, following their natural return to the region after 143 years.

The restructuring aims to clarify forest officials' responsibilities, improve field-level coordination and make it easier to address forest and environment-related issues in Porbandar.

The reorganisation includes changes to forest ranges, beats, officer responsibilities and the deployment of staff and resources, including vehicles, weapons, wireless equipment and other field infrastructure.

New Range And Beat Structure

Under the revised arrangement, the Porbandar Range will cover 6,840.84 hectares across 80 villages. The area has been divided into beats including Porbandar City, Gosabara, Moker, Visavada, Kantela, Madhavpur and Satiya.

The Ranavav Range will cover 13,051.25 hectares and 27 villages, including Godana, Bileshwar, Savdivadar and Ranavav, organised under separate beats.

The new structure is intended to give field officers clearer jurisdiction for forest protection, patrolling, and other departmental work.

As part of the restructuring, 305.94 hectares from the RFW Bhatia Range under the Jamnagar Forest Division have been brought under the Bhanvad Range of the Porbandar Forest Division. The transferred area covers four villages in Bhanvad taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district: Kandarda Jogna, Sajdiyala, Juna and Jambusar.

The Kutiyana Range, Porbandar Social Forestry Range and Ranavav Social Forestry Range have also been brought under the Porbandar Forest Division.

The changes will also involve transferring and reallocating staff and field resources, including vehicles, weapons, walkie-talkies, wireless equipment, records, computers and furniture.