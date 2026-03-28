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Gujarat Rail Infrastructure To Get Major Boost, PM Modi To Inaugurate Rs 891 Crore Worth Projects On March 31

Gujarat Rail Infrastructure To Get Major Boost, PM Modi To Inaugurate Rs 891 Crore Worth Projects On March 31 ( Gujarat Information )

Gandhinagar: Gujarat is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week. He will be on a one-day tour to the state on Tuesday (March 31), during which he will inaugurate and dedicate several railway projects to the people of the state.

Modi will also flag off a new train service designed to strengthen connectivity, boost economic activity, and enhance passenger convenience in Gujarat.

Collectively valued at Rs 891 crore, the projects mark a significant step towards modernising rail infrastructure and accelerating regional development in the PM’s home state. He will dedicate the projects to the people virtually from Vav Tharad in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Gujarat Rail Infrastructure To Get Major Boost, PM Modi To Inaugurate Rs 891 Crore Worth Projects On March 31 (Gujarat Information)

Railway projects to be launched by PM Modi

Projects include the Himmatnagar–Khed Brahma 55 km new line, constructed for Rs 482 crore. It will substantially improve connectivity in the Sabarkantha district by enabling faster and more affordable travel, while directly linking the region with Ahmedabad and Udaipur. The project is expected to enhance access to essential services, such as healthcare and education, while also creating new livelihood opportunities for local communities.