Gujarat Rail Infrastructure To Get Major Boost, PM Modi To Inaugurate Rs 891 Crore Worth Projects On March 31
The projects mark a significant step towards modernising rail infrastructure and accelerating regional development in the PM’s home state.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Gandhinagar: Gujarat is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week. He will be on a one-day tour to the state on Tuesday (March 31), during which he will inaugurate and dedicate several railway projects to the people of the state.
Modi will also flag off a new train service designed to strengthen connectivity, boost economic activity, and enhance passenger convenience in Gujarat.
Collectively valued at Rs 891 crore, the projects mark a significant step towards modernising rail infrastructure and accelerating regional development in the PM’s home state. He will dedicate the projects to the people virtually from Vav Tharad in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Railway projects to be launched by PM Modi
Projects include the Himmatnagar–Khed Brahma 55 km new line, constructed for Rs 482 crore. It will substantially improve connectivity in the Sabarkantha district by enabling faster and more affordable travel, while directly linking the region with Ahmedabad and Udaipur. The project is expected to enhance access to essential services, such as healthcare and education, while also creating new livelihood opportunities for local communities.
Additionally, Modi will dedicate the 27 km Kanalus–Jamnagar doubling project, built for Rs 257 crore, and the 11 km Gandhidham–Adipur multitracking project, constructed for Rs 152 crore, to the nation.
Officials said that these capacity augmentation initiatives would facilitate smoother and faster train operations, significantly improve freight handling efficiency, and strengthen connectivity to key industrial hubs and ports, including Deendayal Port.
“They are expected to reduce transit time, lower logistics costs, boost tourism in the region, and support farmers and industries by improving market access,” they said.
Khedbrahma to Ahmedabad train project
The Prime Minister will also flag off a new train service from Khedbrahma to Ahmedabad via Himmatnagar, providing direct rail connectivity to the region and making daily commuting more convenient, affordable, and efficient. The service is expected to stimulate local economic activity and tourism.
The projects are part of the PM's vision to transform Indian Railways into a modern, efficient, and growth-oriented engine of the Indian economy, officials said. “By strengthening last-mile connectivity, enhancing freight efficiency, and improving passenger experience, these initiatives will play a vital role in driving inclusive development and improving the quality of life for citizens across Gujarat,” they said.
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