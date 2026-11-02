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Gujarat Man Kills Minor Son To Ensure No Family Member Becomes A Spiritual Healer

Representational image. ( IANS )

Ahmedabad: A man allegedly killed his 10-year-old son, placed the body on a cot and slept beside it in Vinchhiya village under Sanand taluka of Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, police said on Monday.

As per the complaint filed by the minor victim's mother, Bhartiben Patel (37), at the Sanand Police Station, her husband, Naresh Patel, committed the heinous act to ensure that no one in the family becomes a Bhuva (spiritual healer).

Police said there was a verbal spat between the couple about 10 days ago when Naresh assaulted Bhartiben. Humiliated by the act, she went to her paternal home, leaving their son, Karan, with Naresh due to an upcoming examination. "On Sunday evening, Bhartiben received a phone call from a neighbour, who informed her that Naresh had beaten Karan with a stick. Bhartiben immediately set off for Vinchhiya with her parents, brother, and sister-in-law and reached around 9 pm. When they approached the Joganimata Temple near the house, they found Karan lying on a cot, covered in blood," an official of Sagar police station said.