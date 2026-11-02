Gujarat Man Kills Minor Son To Ensure No Family Member Becomes A Spiritual Healer
Police said the accused, Naresh, informed her wife, Bhartiben, that his father was a Bhuva and that he took up the role after his demise.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A man allegedly killed his 10-year-old son, placed the body on a cot and slept beside it in Vinchhiya village under Sanand taluka of Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, police said on Monday.
As per the complaint filed by the minor victim's mother, Bhartiben Patel (37), at the Sanand Police Station, her husband, Naresh Patel, committed the heinous act to ensure that no one in the family becomes a Bhuva (spiritual healer).
Police said there was a verbal spat between the couple about 10 days ago when Naresh assaulted Bhartiben. Humiliated by the act, she went to her paternal home, leaving their son, Karan, with Naresh due to an upcoming examination.
"On Sunday evening, Bhartiben received a phone call from a neighbour, who informed her that Naresh had beaten Karan with a stick. Bhartiben immediately set off for Vinchhiya with her parents, brother, and sister-in-law and reached around 9 pm. When they approached the Joganimata Temple near the house, they found Karan lying on a cot, covered in blood," an official of Sagar police station said.
When Bhartiben checked on Karan, she found him dead. Naresh was sleeping beside him in another cot, with his clothes soaked in blood. When she questioned Naresh about their son, he confessed to killing Karan to ensure that no one else in the family could become a spiritual healer) after him. He further explained that his father had been a Bhuva and he had taken up the same role following his demise.
Acting on information provided by Bhartiben, a team from the Sanand police station arrived at the spot with senior officers for examination and called a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to collect evidence.
The body of the child has been sent for autopsy. A case has been registered by the police on the complaint of Bharatiben, and further investigation has been initiated.
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