Gujarat Man Captured In Ukraine Pleads Modi Govt For Help, Warns Indians Travelling To Russia

Morbi: A 22-year-old man from Gujarat's Morbi town, captured by Ukrainian forces while fighting for the Russian military, has sent a video message to his family here, making an emotional appeal for help from the Indian government for his release.

The man, Sahil Mohamed Hussein Majothi, urged the central government as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate his release from captivity so that he can return home and reunite with his family.

In the latest video received by his Morbi-based mother Hasinaben on her mobile phone, Majothi can be seen and heard claiming he was tricked into joining the Russian military and eventually surrendered to Ukrainian forces during the ongoing war between the two nations.

Earlier in October, the Ukrainian military had released a video announcing Majothi's surrender. In the latest video, the Gujarat resident can be heard saying he came to Russia in 2024 to study at a university. Majothi claimed he was sentenced to seven years in jail on drug-related charges and offered an opportunity to sign a contract with the Russian military to avoid further punishment.

"Though I was not involved in the (drug) crime, I was sentenced to seven years in prison. During my jail term, I was lured by some Russian police officers into signing a war contract, which was my biggest mistake," he stated. Majothi then warned Indian youths coming to Russia to be careful against scammers.