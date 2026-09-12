ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat High Court Says Complaining To Police In Good Faith Is Not Defamation

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court, while rejecting a petitioner's application in a defamation case, made it clear that defamation does not automatically arise on the basis of a complaint or application in good faith, made to a person in legal authority or police, regarding an allegation relating to the subject matter.

The case related to a defamation suit filed by a Vijay Jasingbhai Vasava under Section 500 of the IPC, in connection with a police application regarding land in Bandishervan village of Dediapada taluka of Narmada district. The petitioner claimed that after he had filed his application regarding the land with the police, a person had posted this application and photographs on social media, accusing the petitioner and his associates of causing damage to the crops standing on the land by the cattle.

However, the Dediapada magistrate, after investigation, dismissed the complaint under Section 203 of the CrPC. The trial court held that the petitioner, who was calling the original police application false and defamatory, had failed to produce it as documentary evidence. The court said whether the allegations are true or false is a matter of investigation.

The petitioner filed a review petition in the Narmada Sessions Court against the trial court's order. However, the petitioner did not get relief even there, as the Sessions Court held that neither the alleged false police application is available on documentary record, nor do the press reports prima facie prove the petitioner's defamatory allegations.

The petitioner then filed a special criminal application in the Gujarat High Court. The High Court, after going through the entire documentary record, found that the original application, on whose basis the defamation claim was made, was neither filed by the applicant in the Judicial Magistrate's Court, nor in the Court of Review.

The person who had posted the application and photographs on social media was also not made a party in the Judicial Magistrate's Court. The name of the applicant was also not mentioned in the press reports as the person who was grazing crops on that land.