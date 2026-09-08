Gujarat High Court Rejects Asaram’s Interim Bail Plea
Asaram had based his plea for interim bail primarily on the 20-day parole granted to him by the Rajasthan High Court.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday rejected Asaram's application for interim bail. He is serving a sentence in a rape case.
Asaram had based his plea for interim bail primarily on the 20-day parole granted to him by the Rajasthan High Court. Citing the relief of parole granted in Rajasthan, the argument was made that he should also be granted interim bail in Gujarat.
However, the Gujarat government opposed Asaram's application. Public Prosecutor Hardik Dave appeared in the High Court on behalf of the state government and presented the state's stance against the request for interim bail.
Parole and bail are legally distinct forms of relief. Parole generally allows a prisoner serving a sentence to leave jail for a limited period under specific conditions and for particular reasons. Bail relates to the release of an accused or convicted person from custody. Therefore, parole granted by one court does not automatically confer a right to bail in another case or another state, Dave contended.
During the High Court hearing, Asaram argued for temporary relief while the state government opposed it. After considering the arguments from both sides and the circumstances of the case, the Gujarat High Court ultimately rejected Asaram's interim bail application. The court did not accept the plea for interim bail in Gujarat based on the 20-day parole granted by the Rajasthan High Court.
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