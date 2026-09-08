ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat High Court Rejects Asaram’s Interim Bail Plea

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday rejected Asaram's application for interim bail. He is serving a sentence in a rape case.

Asaram had based his plea for interim bail primarily on the 20-day parole granted to him by the Rajasthan High Court. Citing the relief of parole granted in Rajasthan, the argument was made that he should also be granted interim bail in Gujarat.

However, the Gujarat government opposed Asaram's application. Public Prosecutor Hardik Dave appeared in the High Court on behalf of the state government and presented the state's stance against the request for interim bail.