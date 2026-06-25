ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat HC Sets Six-Month Deadline For Mercy Petition In 2003 Haren Pandya Murder Case

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has directed the state government to decide on the mercy petition of Mohammad Asghar Ali, convicted in the 2003 murder of former Home Minister Haren Pandya, within six months. Ali has been serving a life sentence and sought clemency after more than 14 years in prison.

Advocate Hemant Raval, counsel appearing for the petitioner, argued that Ashgar Ali has spent over 14 years in prison and has maintained satisfactory conduct during his incarceration. “An application seeking mercy and premature release has remained pending with the state government for a long time; that is why we filed a petition in the High Court,” he said.

The government told the court that the petition is currently under consideration and the opinion of the advisory committee has been received. The matter will soon be placed before the concerned authority.