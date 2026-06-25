Gujarat HC Sets Six-Month Deadline For Mercy Petition In 2003 Haren Pandya Murder Case
The counsel for the petitioner, argued that his client has spent over 14 years in prison and has maintained satisfactory conduct during his incarceration.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has directed the state government to decide on the mercy petition of Mohammad Asghar Ali, convicted in the 2003 murder of former Home Minister Haren Pandya, within six months. Ali has been serving a life sentence and sought clemency after more than 14 years in prison.
Advocate Hemant Raval, counsel appearing for the petitioner, argued that Ashgar Ali has spent over 14 years in prison and has maintained satisfactory conduct during his incarceration. “An application seeking mercy and premature release has remained pending with the state government for a long time; that is why we filed a petition in the High Court,” he said.
The government told the court that the petition is currently under consideration and the opinion of the advisory committee has been received. The matter will soon be placed before the concerned authority.
Former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya was shot dead in Ahmedabad on March 26, 2003. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, claimed that the murder was committed in retaliation for the communal riots that followed the 2002 Godhra incident.
At least 18 persons, including Asghar Ali, were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) in connection with this matter.
In 2007, the CBI court convicted and sentenced 12 of the accused. Subsequently, in 2011, the Gujarat HC acquitted all the accused in the murder case. But, in 2019, the Supreme Court overturned the High Court’s verdict, convicted all 12 accused once again, and ordered them to surrender to serve their life sentences.
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