Gujarat HC Rejects Abortion Plea Of 17-Year-Old Rape Survivor Impregnated By Real Brother
Gujarat High Court denied abortion for 17-year-old rape survivor, citing health risks. Court ordered medical care, financial support, and newborn adoption supervision post-delivery.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has dismissed a plea seeking termination of the thirty-four-week pregnancy of a seventeen-year-old rape survivor from the Navsari district, stating that the procedure could pose a threat to her life. Police said the girl was allegedly assaulted by her brother, who was arrested on July 10 on rape charges.
The case began with a complaint by the girl’s elder sister to Bilimora Police, alleging their elder brother raped her multiple times, resulting in pregnancy. The minor subsequently approached the High Court through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), which filed a petition seeking permission for an abortion.
However, based on the opinion of the court-appointed medical board of New Civil Hospital, Surat, Justice M.R. Mengdey decided that the pregnancy should continue until natural delivery, as an “abortion could pose a serious threat to the girl's life".
“The medical board reported that the foetus was over 34 weeks old, alive and weighed approximately two kilograms. Performing an abortion at this stage could pose a serious risk to the minor's health and potentially affect her future fertility,” the court observed.
The High Court issued a series of directives to ensure the minor’s physical health, financial security, and the future welfare of the child. It directed the medical superintendent of the hospital to provide free treatment to the girl and monitor her condition continuously until delivery. Instructions have also been issued to arrange for all necessary medical treatment, care and periodic health check-ups for the newborn.
Taking into account the minor’s consent and the infant’s medical condition, the court further directed that following the delivery, the newborn be handed over to a recognised adoption agency in Surat under the supervision of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).
The state government has been entrusted with the responsibility of bearing all expenses related to the delivery, medical treatment and nutrition, covering the period up to six months post-delivery, while the DLSA has been ordered to take immediate action to provide interim compensation to the minor under the Victim Compensation Scheme. Furthermore, the DLSA secretary has been directed to personally oversee the entire process.
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