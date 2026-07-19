ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat HC Rejects Abortion Plea Of 17-Year-Old Rape Survivor Impregnated By Real Brother

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has dismissed a plea seeking termination of the thirty-four-week pregnancy of a seventeen-year-old rape survivor from the Navsari district, stating that the procedure could pose a threat to her life. Police said the girl was allegedly assaulted by her brother, who was arrested on July 10 on rape charges.

The case began with a complaint by the girl’s elder sister to Bilimora Police, alleging their elder brother raped her multiple times, resulting in pregnancy. The minor subsequently approached the High Court through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), which filed a petition seeking permission for an abortion.

However, based on the opinion of the court-appointed medical board of New Civil Hospital, Surat, Justice M.R. Mengdey decided that the pregnancy should continue until natural delivery, as an “abortion could pose a serious threat to the girl's life".

“The medical board reported that the foetus was over 34 weeks old, alive and weighed approximately two kilograms. Performing an abortion at this stage could pose a serious risk to the minor's health and potentially affect her future fertility,” the court observed.