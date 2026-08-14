Gujarat HC Refuses Permission To Abort 29-Week-Old Foetus Of A Kheda Rape Survivor
The court has instructed the government to compensate her till six months after the baby is born and has asked to hand over for adoption.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Ahmedabad: In a landmark decision, the Gujarat High Court has refused permission to a minor rape survivor to abort her 29-week-old foetus. The medical report presented in the court revealed that abortion was not in the interest of the growing foetus and the minor survivor.
This petition was filed by Advocate Bhavna Acharya, on behalf of the petitioner, who is a minor rape survivor from Kheda district. Gujarat High Court said, 'the abortion was not in the interest of the health of the minor girl and the foetus, as per the advice of medical experts'.
In this case, the Gujarat HC had, right at the beginning, directed the minor to be medically examined at Asarwa Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. In their report, submitted to the HC, after detailed investigations by the Medical Committee, they said, 'abortion was not advised in view of the complications related to the health of the foetus and the mother'. On the basis of this medical opinion, the Gujarat High Court said that "It is not right to allow abortion".
In its order, the HC, apart from rejecting the abortion petition, gave many important instructions for the care of the minor survivor and the newborn child. The Medical Officer of the Radiology Department of the Sub-District Hospital, Dakor, has been directed to take proper care of the minor's health and provide necessary follow-up until the delivery.
The HC has also directed that, after the birth of the newborn baby should be given all kinds of special medical treatment, including neonatal care, for his proper development and health. The High Court has also asked to make arrangements for periodic medical examination of minors and newborn babies.
The High Court has also made clear arrangements regarding the future of the child. After considering the wishes of the minor and the physical condition of the newborn baby, the court has also ordered process of handing over the child to the Specialised Adoption Agency of Kheda, under the supervision of the Child Welfare Committee.
On the other hand, if the minor does not wish to live with her family, the investigating officer has been directed to take necessary action and has been asked to send her to the Women's Shelter of Kheda. Instructions have been issued keeping in mind the future of the minor to ensure she is provided with educational or vocational training as per her wish, once she is shifted to the women's shelter home.
Meanwhile, the High Court has also asked the Gujarat government to bear the entire medical expenses of the delivery of the minor petitioner. Apart from this, the court has asked the state to take responsibility for the minor's treatment, provide her with all necessary nutrition and take care of the expenses of the minor and newborn baby for six months after the delivery.
The High Court has also given necessary directions to ensure that the minor victim is compensated and asked the District Legal Services Authority to complete the process under the 'Victim Compensation Scheme' as per the rules and to provide interim compensation to the minor victim at the earliest.
The court has also entrusted the responsibility of monitoring proper implementation of all these instructions to the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority. They have been directed to closely monitor the entire progress from the birth of the child till the completion of handing over the baby to the special adoption agency.
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