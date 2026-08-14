ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat HC Refuses Permission To Abort 29-Week-Old Foetus Of A Kheda Rape Survivor

Ahmedabad: In a landmark decision, the Gujarat High Court has refused permission to a minor rape survivor to abort her 29-week-old foetus. The medical report presented in the court revealed that abortion was not in the interest of the growing foetus and the minor survivor.

This petition was filed by Advocate Bhavna Acharya, on behalf of the petitioner, who is a minor rape survivor from Kheda district. Gujarat High Court said, 'the abortion was not in the interest of the health of the minor girl and the foetus, as per the advice of medical experts'.

In this case, the Gujarat HC had, right at the beginning, directed the minor to be medically examined at Asarwa Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. In their report, submitted to the HC, after detailed investigations by the Medical Committee, they said, 'abortion was not advised in view of the complications related to the health of the foetus and the mother'. On the basis of this medical opinion, the Gujarat High Court said that "It is not right to allow abortion".

In its order, the HC, apart from rejecting the abortion petition, gave many important instructions for the care of the minor survivor and the newborn child. The Medical Officer of the Radiology Department of the Sub-District Hospital, Dakor, has been directed to take proper care of the minor's health and provide necessary follow-up until the delivery.

The HC has also directed that, after the birth of the newborn baby should be given all kinds of special medical treatment, including neonatal care, for his proper development and health. The High Court has also asked to make arrangements for periodic medical examination of minors and newborn babies.