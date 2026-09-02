Gujarat HC Quashes FIR Against Man Arrested During Brothel Raid, Says Mere Presence As Customer Not Enough
Advocate Parth B. Thummar, who appeared for the petitioner, approached the Gujarat High Court to quash the proceedings.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has granted relief to a man arrested during a raid on a brothel in Olpad, Surat, ruling that a person cannot be prosecuted under the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act merely because he was present at the premises as a customer.
The court, while considering the allegations and evidence on record, ordered the quashing of the FIR, chargesheet and all consequential criminal proceedings pending against Accused No. 8 before the lower court.
The case relates to an FIR registered at Olpad Police Station in Surat Rural on December 20, 2025. The FIR invoked Sections 143(2), 143(3) and 61(2)(A) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. Following the investigation, police filed a chargesheet on February 28, 2026.
Advocate Parth B. Thummar, who appeared for the petitioner, approached the Gujarat High Court to quash the proceedings. The petitioner said that, according to the prosecution's own case, he had only been apprehended from the premises as a customer.
Statements of the alleged victims referred to a payment of Rs 1,500 per customer, but there was no specific allegation or substantive evidence showing that the petitioner acted as a procurer, broker or intermediary, or played any role in bringing or providing a person for prostitution.
Thummar said that Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act could not be invoked against a person only because he was a customer.
He contended that for Section 5 to apply, there must be material establishing that the accused had a specific role in procuring, inducing or taking a person for the purpose of prostitution. He said, only paying for a sexual service does not make a person a procurer or intermediary.
The petitioner also referred earlier judgments of the Gujarat High Court and other High Courts to support of his arguments. On the other hand, the State opposed the petition through government advocate Neeraj Sharma. He argued that the investigation had already been completed and the chargesheet has been filed.
The prosecution noted that the investigation had established the petitioner’s presence ay the spot and his role as a customer. The advocate also noted the petitioner’s alleged criminal history and that the chargesheet cannot be quashed at this stage.
After examining the submissions and material on record, the High Court held that, based on the allegations against the petitioner, his only status as a customer could not make him a person who procured or provided another individual for prostitution. The court found no legal basis for continuing the proceedings against him under the relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
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