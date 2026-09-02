ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat HC Quashes FIR Against Man Arrested During Brothel Raid, Says Mere Presence As Customer Not Enough

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has granted relief to a man arrested during a raid on a brothel in Olpad, Surat, ruling that a person cannot be prosecuted under the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act merely because he was present at the premises as a customer.

The court, while considering the allegations and evidence on record, ordered the quashing of the FIR, chargesheet and all consequential criminal proceedings pending against Accused No. 8 before the lower court.

The case relates to an FIR registered at Olpad Police Station in Surat Rural on December 20, 2025. The FIR invoked Sections 143(2), 143(3) and 61(2)(A) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. Following the investigation, police filed a chargesheet on February 28, 2026.

Advocate Parth B. Thummar, who appeared for the petitioner, approached the Gujarat High Court to quash the proceedings. The petitioner said that, according to the prosecution's own case, he had only been apprehended from the premises as a customer.

Statements of the alleged victims referred to a payment of Rs 1,500 per customer, but there was no specific allegation or substantive evidence showing that the petitioner acted as a procurer, broker or intermediary, or played any role in bringing or providing a person for prostitution.

Thummar said that Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act could not be invoked against a person only because he was a customer.