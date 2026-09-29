ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Degree Case: Gujarat HC Dismisses Kejriwal's Plea Against Rs 25,000 Fine

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday dismissed AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's plea against an order that quashed a Central Information Commission (CIC) direction seeking disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic degree by Gujarat University, while upholding the Rs 25,000 cost imposed on him.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Ray found no ground to interfere with the March 31, 2023 order of the single judge, saying that there was no error in the judgment under challenge and dismissed the appeal without imposing any further costs.

"In the totality of facts and circumstances of the present case, no error on any of the submissions of the appellant hearing can be found in the judgment impugned. The appeal stands dismissed accordingly with no further order as to cost," the bench observed.

The entire dispute began in 2016, when the CIC had directed Gujarat University to provide Kejriwal with information regarding Modi's educational degree. Gujarat University challenged this directive in the High Court and made Kejriwal a party to the case.

In March 2023, a single judge of the High Court set aside the CIC's order. Citing Sections 8(1)(e) and 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act, the court observed that there was no obligation to disclose information related to the PM's educational degree unless a larger public interest was involved. Additionally, a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on Kejriwal, observing that the RTI provisions had been approached casually and had been misused.