ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat Government Declares Four Districts Drought-Hit

Gandhinagar/Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Monday declared four districts of Kutch, Jamnagar, Porbandar, and Devbhumi Dwarka as drought-affected following deficient rainfall.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that given the current rainfall situation, the monsoon season has now concluded. In accordance with the Government of India’s 2016 Drought Management Guidelines, the state government — following the completion of necessary procedures and a high-level meeting — has decided to declare these four districts as drought-affected.

"While the state as a whole received 89 per cent of its average rainfall this year, the districts of Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Kutch, and Jamnagar experienced a deficit," said Patel. "The state government has taken this major step to stand by the farmers in these four districts, who are facing difficulties due to the lack of rainfall."

Following the declaration of drought, the government will provide various forms of relief to farmers and livestock owners in these four districts:

Compensation for crop losses and assistance packages for farmers.

Special arrangements for drinking water and fodder.

Expanded employment opportunities under the MGNREGA scheme.

Relief on electricity bills and land revenue.

Establishment of fodder depots and provisions for water for livestock.

The state government will issue an official notification in the coming days, after which relief operations will commence. This announcement is expected to bring significant relief to thousands of farmers across the Saurashtra and Kutch regions.

While farmer organisations have welcomed the decision, they have also requested that other talukas (sub-districts) that experienced low rainfall be included in this list.

Prior to this, according to Rural Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, the government conducted a survey in all areas that recorded deficient rainfall. This survey assessed the state of agriculture, groundwater levels, the availability of fodder, and the status of drinking water supplies.

"The government is promptly supplying water to areas where it is currently needed. It is committed to ensuring that there is no shortage of drinking water. Arrangements have been made to transport water — sourced from the Narmada and other water bodies — to the regions that require it," said Bavaliya.

The Dam Report

According to the dam report from the NWRWS&K (Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar) Department, dated October 23, 2026, the total water storage across dams in Gujarat currently stands at 19,917.78 Million Cubic Metres (MCM), which is 78.86 per cent of the total storage capacity.

While this figure may sound reassuring, there has been a decline of 19.15 per cent (-4,716.83 MCM) in water levels compared to last year.

When compared to the same date last year — October 23, 2025 — there is a clear and concerning decline in the state's water storage levels. There is a significant gap between the figures presented on paper and the actual volume of water available.

Compared to last year, the Kutch district has recorded the largest decline in water storage, at 61.96 per cent. Currently, only 31.32 per cent of the designed water storage capacity remains, which could have an adverse impact on animal husbandry and agriculture in the near future.

Dams in the Saurashtra region currently hold 48.22 per cent of their capacity — a decline of 46.75 per cent compared to last year. In rural areas, a desperate scramble for water has already begun.

Sardar Sarovar Dam A Savior

While water levels have dropped across most regions, the Sardar Sarovar Dam holds 99.73 per cent of its capacity — nearly full — which helps bolster the state's overall average.

According to reports, the condition of dams in several Gujarat districts is critical, potentially leading to major challenges regarding drinking water and irrigation in the coming days.