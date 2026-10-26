Gujarat Government Declares Four Districts Drought-Hit
Four districts are Kutch, Jamnagar, Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka; according to a report, water storage across dams in Gujarat stands at 78.86% of total capacity.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST|
Updated : October 26, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Gandhinagar/Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Monday declared four districts of Kutch, Jamnagar, Porbandar, and Devbhumi Dwarka as drought-affected following deficient rainfall.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that given the current rainfall situation, the monsoon season has now concluded. In accordance with the Government of India’s 2016 Drought Management Guidelines, the state government — following the completion of necessary procedures and a high-level meeting — has decided to declare these four districts as drought-affected.
"While the state as a whole received 89 per cent of its average rainfall this year, the districts of Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Kutch, and Jamnagar experienced a deficit," said Patel. "The state government has taken this major step to stand by the farmers in these four districts, who are facing difficulties due to the lack of rainfall."
Following the declaration of drought, the government will provide various forms of relief to farmers and livestock owners in these four districts:
- Compensation for crop losses and assistance packages for farmers.
- Special arrangements for drinking water and fodder.
- Expanded employment opportunities under the MGNREGA scheme.
- Relief on electricity bills and land revenue.
- Establishment of fodder depots and provisions for water for livestock.
The state government will issue an official notification in the coming days, after which relief operations will commence. This announcement is expected to bring significant relief to thousands of farmers across the Saurashtra and Kutch regions.
While farmer organisations have welcomed the decision, they have also requested that other talukas (sub-districts) that experienced low rainfall be included in this list.
Prior to this, according to Rural Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, the government conducted a survey in all areas that recorded deficient rainfall. This survey assessed the state of agriculture, groundwater levels, the availability of fodder, and the status of drinking water supplies.
"The government is promptly supplying water to areas where it is currently needed. It is committed to ensuring that there is no shortage of drinking water. Arrangements have been made to transport water — sourced from the Narmada and other water bodies — to the regions that require it," said Bavaliya.
LIVE: રાજ્યમાં વિલંબિત અને ઓછા વરસાદ સંદર્ભે માનનીય મુખ્યમંત્રી શ્રી ભૂપેન્દ્રભાઈ પટેલ દ્વારા પ્રેસ કોન્ફરન્સ. https://t.co/PRrIYl2253— CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) October 26, 2026
The Dam Report
According to the dam report from the NWRWS&K (Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar) Department, dated October 23, 2026, the total water storage across dams in Gujarat currently stands at 19,917.78 Million Cubic Metres (MCM), which is 78.86 per cent of the total storage capacity.
While this figure may sound reassuring, there has been a decline of 19.15 per cent (-4,716.83 MCM) in water levels compared to last year.
When compared to the same date last year — October 23, 2025 — there is a clear and concerning decline in the state's water storage levels. There is a significant gap between the figures presented on paper and the actual volume of water available.
Compared to last year, the Kutch district has recorded the largest decline in water storage, at 61.96 per cent. Currently, only 31.32 per cent of the designed water storage capacity remains, which could have an adverse impact on animal husbandry and agriculture in the near future.
Dams in the Saurashtra region currently hold 48.22 per cent of their capacity — a decline of 46.75 per cent compared to last year. In rural areas, a desperate scramble for water has already begun.
Sardar Sarovar Dam A Savior
While water levels have dropped across most regions, the Sardar Sarovar Dam holds 99.73 per cent of its capacity — nearly full — which helps bolster the state's overall average.
According to reports, the condition of dams in several Gujarat districts is critical, potentially leading to major challenges regarding drinking water and irrigation in the coming days.
Five Districts At Greatest Risk
In certain districts across Saurashtra and North Gujarat, water storage levels have fallen below 25 per cent of capacity.
- Devbhumi Dwarka: Only 1.13% of capacity remains, with Sani and Sindhani dams at 0% capacity.
- Jamnagar: Only 8.52% of capacity remains.
- Porbandar: Only 10.41% of capacity is available.
- Junagadh: 23.62% of capacity.
- Banaskantha (North Gujarat): 18.91% of capacity, with Sipu Dam at just 3.93% and Dantiwada Dam at 23.26%.
In the Kheda district of Central Gujarat, water storage is only 31.52 per cent while in Mahisagar it is 63.54 per cent, and in Panchmahal, it stands at 57.14 per cent.
However, the situation in South Gujarat is significantly better. The Damanganga Dam in Valsad is 98.10 per cent full, and the Kelia Dam in Navsari is at 100 per cent capacity. The Ukai Dam in Tapi holds 75.69 per cent (5,611.89 MCM) of its water capacity.
Current Status Of Key Dams
It is crucial for every citizen to be aware of the water levels in the dams within their region. Below is a list of major dams:
- Sipu Dam (Banaskantha): Only 3.93% of its capacity (the most concerning situation).
- And-1 (Jamnagar): Only 11.77% of its capacity.
- Bhadar (Rajkot): Only 17.89% of its capacity.
- Dharoi Dam (Mehsana): 51.01% of its capacity.
- Kadana Dam (Mahisagar): 66.28% of its capacity.
- Shetrunji Dam (Bhavnagar): Nearly full, at 99.41% of its capacity.
Experts’ Views
Chhagan Paradva, a retired officer at Narmada Dam, claims the water shortage in many dams across the state is a cause for concern.
"This problem could potentially be addressed if the management of water distribution were placed in the hands of the farmers themselves. Furthermore, the task of water distribution should be entrusted to irrigation committees registered on a cooperative basis," he said.
Paradva suggests that in areas where the water situation is dire, farmers should be encouraged to cultivate crops that require less water — such as cumin, psyllium (isabgol), maize, sorghum (jowar), or certain types of fodder crops. “This is the only way to resolve the water crisis. Dams can only be filled when there is sufficient rainfall, which requires proactive planning; the current situation exists precisely because such planning did not take place,” he said.
Jaynarayan Vyas, an economist, thinker, and former chairman of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, maintains that dams in Gujarat hold an average of 30 per cent of their capacity, of which only 25 per cent actually reaches farmers — and that, too, from only 17 of these dams.
"In the near future, we could face significant challenges regarding fodder and irrigation. The situation can only be managed if the state’s four agricultural universities, the Irrigation Department, and the Agriculture Department collaborate to develop district-specific plans," said Vyas.
"Agricultural micro-planning is essential for every district. Any impact on the agricultural economy will directly affect commodities like milk and sugarcane. Farmers also need to adopt crop rotation."
Current water storage figures serve as a clear warning that water availability across the state is highly uneven. Although the state’s total storage appears to be at 78.86 per cent — with the Sardar Sarovar Dam filled to 99.73 per cent of its capacity — the reality is that water levels in districts such as Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, and Banaskantha are critically low.
The sharp decline in water levels across North Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch is a major cause for concern for both the administration and the public.
Also Read: