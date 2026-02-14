ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat Family’s Grief Rekindles As Air India Returns Son’s Burnt Belongings From Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Banaskantha: Grief has resurfaced for a family in Gujarat after they received half-burnt prized possessions of their newly married son, who, along with his wife, was killed eight months ago in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Savdanbhai Chaudhary of Gujarat’s Banaskantha district received a partially burnt wedding album and identity cards of his late son Kamlesh Chaudhary and daughter-in-law Dhapuben, rekindling mourning throughout the family.

Air India recently began returning personal belongings of deceased persons, recovered from the wreckage of the flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, that crashed on June 12, 2025, soon after it took off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

Kamlesh Chaudhary (R) and his wife Dhapuben (ETV Bharat)

Kamlesh and Dhapuben were also aboard the London-bound flight to start a new life in a Western country after their marriage six months earlier. Savdanbhai says he had dropped the couple off at the airport that morning, unaware that it would be their final adieu.

“My daughter-in-law, Dhapuben, was afraid, as she had never travelled in a plane, but the couple was happy as they were planning to improve their life,” she says.