Gujarat Family’s Grief Rekindles As Air India Returns Son’s Burnt Belongings From Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Published : February 14, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Banaskantha: Grief has resurfaced for a family in Gujarat after they received half-burnt prized possessions of their newly married son, who, along with his wife, was killed eight months ago in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.
Savdanbhai Chaudhary of Gujarat’s Banaskantha district received a partially burnt wedding album and identity cards of his late son Kamlesh Chaudhary and daughter-in-law Dhapuben, rekindling mourning throughout the family.
Air India recently began returning personal belongings of deceased persons, recovered from the wreckage of the flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, that crashed on June 12, 2025, soon after it took off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.
Kamlesh and Dhapuben were also aboard the London-bound flight to start a new life in a Western country after their marriage six months earlier. Savdanbhai says he had dropped the couple off at the airport that morning, unaware that it would be their final adieu.
“My daughter-in-law, Dhapuben, was afraid, as she had never travelled in a plane, but the couple was happy as they were planning to improve their life,” she says.
According to him, visa rules were changing fast in London, so Kamlesh wanted to take his wife in advance and had booked tickets for June 12, 2025, the fateful day.
“We were on our way back home when Kamlesh’s friend in the United Kingdom called, asking for their ticket numbers. Concerned, we asked why, but he didn’t say anything. It was only when we checked our phones that we learned the London flight had crashed,” Savdanbhai says.
The family rushed back to Ahmedabad and were directed to the Civil Hospital, where they learnt that everyone was dead.
Kamlesh and Dhapuben couldn't be identified earlier, but the family was shown some half-burnt belongings, including the wedding album found at the crash site.
“The personal items helped us to believe that they are no more. Now, eight months later, the return of the same belongings has reopened our old wounds,” Savdanbhai says.
He says Kamlesh and his wife were close to him, as they would take care of everyone and never hurt anyone. “Even today, when I think of them, I can’t sleep. Every morning when I wake up, I feel as if my son is in front of me. Remembering June 12 makes my heart tremble,” he adds.
For Savdanbhai and his wife Ratniben, the partially burnt I-cards, including Aadhaar and election cards, and the album are the only memories left of their son and daughter-in-law.
