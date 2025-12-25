Gujarat Family Held Hostage In Libya Released After Rs 85 Lakh Ransom Payment
The family was promised by agents that they would be sent to Europe, but instead, they landed in Libya, where abductors held them hostage.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 6:39 PM IST
Mehsana: A Gujarati couple, along with their three-year-old daughter, who had been held hostage in Libya, returned home to the Mehsana district after paying a ransom of Rs 85 lakh to the agents for their release.
According to the family, the couple was attempting to settle in Portugal without valid visas through an agent who is said to be from Karamsad in Anand district. They had initially flown to Dubai, from where the agents allegedly sent them to Libya.
The victim, Kismat Chavda, his wife, Hina, and their three-year-old daughter, all residents of Badalpur, had left for Dubai on November 29 and stayed there for two days. “The agent promised us that we would get a European visa directly from Dubai to Portugal. But instead of sending us to Portugal, the agents put us on a flight to Libya,” he said.
Recounting the ordeal, Chavda said that in Libya, their belongings were snatched and they were held hostage. “In Libya, we were told that there would be a 4-hour stopover, but we were taken to a hotel outside the airport. As soon as we reached there, some people present there snatched our passports and mobile phones and held us hostage,” he said.
Chavda said that the abductors tortured them and kept each in a separate room without proper food. “The kidnappers were constantly demanding money and issuing threats. They forced me to speak to my family on a video call at gunpoint so that they could get the money,” he said.
Mahipat Singh Rana, Chavda’s relative, said that the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore for the family's release. But the family couldn't pay such a large sum. “Chavda’s brother, who lives in Europe, had a long negotiation with the kidnappers. Finally, the matter was settled at 85 lakhs. The family paid this amount online after taking out a loan,” he said.
Rana alleged that agent Harshit Kamleshbhai and his men were behind the entire conspiracy. “The agent had previously been given Rs 30 lakh in cash to send the family abroad. Despite this, he betrayed them and handed them over to the Libyan mafia,” he said.
After facing a near-death experience for nearly 18 days, Chavda, his wife, and their daughter returned home safely, bringing joy to the family.
However, the family made it clear that they will not remain silent on this matter. “In the coming days, an official police complaint will be filed against the agent for fraud and conspiracy to kidnap,” said Rana. “We want to ensure that no one else suffers the torture his family endured.”
This is not the first time Gujaratis have been held hostage in countries like Libya, but the abduction of an innocent girl has sent shockwaves throughout the entire district.
