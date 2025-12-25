ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat Family Held Hostage In Libya Released After Rs 85 Lakh Ransom Payment

Mehsana: A Gujarati couple, along with their three-year-old daughter, who had been held hostage in Libya, returned home to the Mehsana district after paying a ransom of Rs 85 lakh to the agents for their release.

According to the family, the couple was attempting to settle in Portugal without valid visas through an agent who is said to be from Karamsad in Anand district. They had initially flown to Dubai, from where the agents allegedly sent them to Libya.

The victim, Kismat Chavda, his wife, Hina, and their three-year-old daughter, all residents of Badalpur, had left for Dubai on November 29 and stayed there for two days. “The agent promised us that we would get a European visa directly from Dubai to Portugal. But instead of sending us to Portugal, the agents put us on a flight to Libya,” he said.

Recounting the ordeal, Chavda said that in Libya, their belongings were snatched and they were held hostage. “In Libya, we were told that there would be a 4-hour stopover, but we were taken to a hotel outside the airport. As soon as we reached there, some people present there snatched our passports and mobile phones and held us hostage,” he said.

Chavda said that the abductors tortured them and kept each in a separate room without proper food. “The kidnappers were constantly demanding money and issuing threats. They forced me to speak to my family on a video call at gunpoint so that they could get the money,” he said.