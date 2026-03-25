Gujarat UCC Makes Registration Of Marriages, Live-In Relationships Must, Jail For Marriages Using Force, Coercion, Fraud
CM Bhupendra Patel calls it as a step towards a unified legal framework rooted in constitutional principles, meant solely to eliminate discrimination, not erase cultures.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST|
Updated : March 25, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill after a marathon debate of more than seven hours, with the ruling BJP hailing it as a landmark reform to ensure equality, while the Congress opposed it by staging a walkout during the passage of the bill, saying it violates fundamental rights and is "anti-Muslim".
Titled the 'Gujarat Uniform Civil Code, 2026', the proposed law will extend to the entire state and also apply to residents of Gujarat living outside its territorial limits, but won't apply to members of Scheduled Tribes (ST) and certain groups whose customary rights are protected under the Constitution.
The Bill was passed with majority voice vote after the opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded that it be sent to the Assembly's Select Committee.
Gujarat has now become the second state in the country after Uttarakhand to implement UCC. With this, a uniform legal framework will apply to all religions and communities regarding matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.
The legislation is being touted as especially significant for women across all religions and castes, as they will now be entitled to equal rights that further strengthens their safety and dignity. The state government said the law has been formulated with due consideration for Gujarat's geographical and cultural diversity to ensure that no injustice is meted out to any community.
The Bill was based on a comprehensive study carried out by a high-level committee chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. The committee had toured various districts of the state to gauge public opinion, before submitting its report a week ago.
It stipulates 7 years of jail for marriages deemed to have been conducted through force, coercion, or fraud, and prohibits bigamy/polygamy, and makes registration of marriages and live-in relationships mandatory.
While tabling the Bill, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel described it as a step towards a unified legal framework rooted in constitutional principles. "A common legal framework is necessary for a united and undivided nation, that reflects our Vedic knowledge. Our ancient verses say that truth is one, even if expressed in different ways; and if the truth is one, then even if religions are many, justice must be one," he said.
Referring to the Constitution, he added, "Under Article 14 of the Constitution, equality before law has been ensured for every citizen of the country. And Article 44 of that same Constitution directs the state to move towards a UCC."
While tabling the Bill, the CM also emphasised that it was drafted keeping Gujarat's diversity in mind, women's honour, equal rights, and security. Detailing the provisions, he said, "Mandatory registration of marriages, registration of live-in relationships, uniform rules for divorce, equal inheritance rights for daughters and sons, and strict enforcement along with penalty provisions for non-compliance are the key provisions of this Bill."
"If mandatory marriage registration is not done within 60 days, there is a fine of up to Rs 10,000. If marriages are conducted through force, coercion, or fraud, there is a punishment of up to 7 years of jail. In cases of bigamy or polygamy, there is a punishment of up to 7 years of jail," he said.
Talking about live-in relationships, he said, "Its registration is mandatory. Non-registration carries an imprisonment of up to three months, or a fine of Rs 10,000. Live-in registration is not meant to snatch anyone's freedom, but for the legal protection of our daughters." He also clarified that "no interference is being made in religious rituals".
This UCC law is meant solely to eliminate discrimination, not to erase cultures, he said, adding that STs have been "completely exempted".
Senior Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar said, "You brought this Bill in haste, in view of the Assembly election in 2027. We demand that it be sent to Assembly's Select Committee." Another senior Congress MLA Amit Chavda alleged that the Bill violates constitutional guarantees.
Yet another Congress MLA, Imran Khedawala, strongly objected, saying, "I am speaking on behalf of my community. I oppose this Bill because it seeks to disturb our Shariyat and Quran. For Muslims, matters related to nikah and inheritance are not just rules, but Allah's order, and we are bound to follow it. We will stage protests and also approach the court against it." Calling the legislation "anti-Muslim", he alleged it was brought despite no such demand within the community.