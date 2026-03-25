ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat UCC Makes Registration Of Marriages, Live-In Relationships Must, Jail For Marriages Using Force, Coercion, Fraud

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill after a marathon debate of more than seven hours, with the ruling BJP hailing it as a landmark reform to ensure equality, while the Congress opposed it by staging a walkout during the passage of the bill, saying it violates fundamental rights and is "anti-Muslim".

Titled the 'Gujarat Uniform Civil Code, 2026', the proposed law will extend to the entire state and also apply to residents of Gujarat living outside its territorial limits, but won't apply to members of Scheduled Tribes (ST) and certain groups whose customary rights are protected under the Constitution.

The Bill was passed with majority voice vote after the opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded that it be sent to the Assembly's Select Committee.

Gujarat has now become the second state in the country after Uttarakhand to implement UCC. With this, a uniform legal framework will apply to all religions and communities regarding matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

The legislation is being touted as especially significant for women across all religions and castes, as they will now be entitled to equal rights that further strengthens their safety and dignity. The state government said the law has been formulated with due consideration for Gujarat's geographical and cultural diversity to ensure that no injustice is meted out to any community.

The Bill was based on a comprehensive study carried out by a high-level committee chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. The committee had toured various districts of the state to gauge public opinion, before submitting its report a week ago.

It stipulates 7 years of jail for marriages deemed to have been conducted through force, coercion, or fraud, and prohibits bigamy/polygamy, and makes registration of marriages and live-in relationships mandatory.

While tabling the Bill, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel described it as a step towards a unified legal framework rooted in constitutional principles. "A common legal framework is necessary for a united and undivided nation, that reflects our Vedic knowledge. Our ancient verses say that truth is one, even if expressed in different ways; and if the truth is one, then even if religions are many, justice must be one," he said.