Gujarat ATS Conducts Raids In Hyderabad In Terror Conspiracy Case
Gujarat ATS seized suspected ricin materials during raids in Hyderabad linked to a terror conspiracy case.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 2:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) carried out searches in Hyderabad in connection with the recently uncovered terror conspiracy case, officials said on Thursday.
A five-member team from the Gujarat ATS reached Fortview Colony in Rajendranagar at around 2 AM and conducted searches for over an hour and a half at the residence of the main accused, Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed.
According to sources, the officials have seized an unidentified chemical, raw materials suspected to be used in preparing ricin poison, a cold press machine, a computer, and several books and documents during the operation. Ricin, a highly toxic substance derived from castor beans, is considered one of the deadliest biological agents.
Sources said that the Rajendranagar police were informed in advance about the operation, but were not allowed to enter the premises during the search. The Gujarat ATS team acted based on specific intelligence inputs gathered during their ongoing investigation into the case.
Simultaneous searches were also conducted at the residences of two other accused, identified as Azad Suleman Sheikh and Mohammad Suhail Salim Khan. Both the accused hail from Uttar Pradesh. The raids were aimed at collecting further evidence to establish links between the accused and potential terror networks.
The chemical substances seized from Mohiuddin’s house have been sent to a forensic science laboratory for detailed analysis to determine their composition and potential use.
Sources said that the ATS suspects the group was experimenting with toxic compounds and might have been in the initial stages of preparing a biological weapon.
Officials said that the trio was arrested by the Gujarat ATS from the Adalaj toll plaza on Sunday (November 9) on charges of supplying weapons for allegedly conspiring to terrorist attacks across the country.
Officials have identified Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed as the mastermind behind the terror conspiracy. Mohiuddin’s early education was in Khammam, and after completing his schooling, he did his intermediate in Warangal.
After failing to secure a seat through the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET), an exam for undergraduate admissions in engineering and pharmacy courses in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he reportedly went to China for medical studies in 2007. The family later relocated from Khammam to Hyderabad.
Sources said that after returning from China in 2013, Mohiuddin is said to have worked in a few hospitals and later left clinical practice following the COVID-19 pandemic. The sources further said that a broken marriage proposal affected him emotionally. During this period, he allegedly established contact with one, Abu Khadija, over social media and began manufacturing the toxin in a room in Fortview Colony in Rajendranagar.
Read More