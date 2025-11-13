ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat ATS Conducts Raids In Hyderabad In Terror Conspiracy Case

Hyderabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) carried out searches in Hyderabad in connection with the recently uncovered terror conspiracy case, officials said on Thursday.

A five-member team from the Gujarat ATS reached Fortview Colony in Rajendranagar at around 2 AM and conducted searches for over an hour and a half at the residence of the main accused, Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed.

According to sources, the officials have seized an unidentified chemical, raw materials suspected to be used in preparing ricin poison, a cold press machine, a computer, and several books and documents during the operation. Ricin, a highly toxic substance derived from castor beans, is considered one of the deadliest biological agents.

Sources said that the Rajendranagar police were informed in advance about the operation, but were not allowed to enter the premises during the search. The Gujarat ATS team acted based on specific intelligence inputs gathered during their ongoing investigation into the case.

Simultaneous searches were also conducted at the residences of two other accused, identified as Azad Suleman Sheikh and Mohammad Suhail Salim Khan. Both the accused hail from Uttar Pradesh. The raids were aimed at collecting further evidence to establish links between the accused and potential terror networks.

The chemical substances seized from Mohiuddin’s house have been sent to a forensic science laboratory for detailed analysis to determine their composition and potential use.