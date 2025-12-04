Gujarat ATS Busts Espionage Network, Arrests Two Including Former Amry Officer For Spying For Pakistan
Published : December 4, 2025 at 1:26 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday busted a suspected espionage network with the arrest of two alleged spies from Daman and Goa for allegedly sending sensitive information related to national security to Pakistan.
The accused have been identified as former Indian Army Subedar A.K. Singh, who was living in Goa, and Rashmin Ravindra Pal, a resident of Daman. According to ATS officials, Singh and Pal were in contact with Pakistani intelligence handlers and were allegedly spying on sensitive areas and Army establishments, besides leaking confidential details of Indian Army camps.
Investigators also suspect that Singh, who earlier served as a Subedar in the Indian Army, not only shared information but also extended financial support to Pakistani operatives.
Both accused were detained in coordinated operations from Goa and Daman and brought to Gujarat for questioning.
ATS officers said the interrogation is aimed at tracing their links with Pakistani agencies, identifying others involved in the network, and determining the full extent of the information compromised.
Earlier on November 9, the ATS arrested three suspects, namely Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, Mohd Suhel and Azad, in connection with the conspiracy to plan terrorist attacks across the country, officials said.
According to the ATS, two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from their possession.
"Gujarat ATS arrested Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed s/o Abdul Khadar Jeelani, Mohd Suhel s/o Mohd Suleman, Azad s/o Suleman Saifi, from near Adalaj Toll Plaza. Two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from them All three were arrested while supplying weapons. They were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in various parts of the country," Gujarat ATS said in their statement.
