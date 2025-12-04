ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat ATS Busts Espionage Network, Arrests Two Including Former Amry Officer For Spying For Pakistan

Gujarat ATS Busts Espionage Network ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday busted a suspected espionage network with the arrest of two alleged spies from Daman and Goa for allegedly sending sensitive information related to national security to Pakistan. The accused have been identified as former Indian Army Subedar A.K. Singh, who was living in Goa, and Rashmin Ravindra Pal, a resident of Daman. According to ATS officials, Singh and Pal were in contact with Pakistani intelligence handlers and were allegedly spying on sensitive areas and Army establishments, besides leaking confidential details of Indian Army camps. Investigators also suspect that Singh, who earlier served as a Subedar in the Indian Army, not only shared information but also extended financial support to Pakistani operatives. Former Indian Army Subedar A.K. Singh (ETV Bharat)