Guided By Country's Civilisational Ethos: Par Panel On Hasina's Stay In India

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel on external affairs has said it has noted the stay of former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina in India, while asserting that the country's approach in this regard is guided by its "civilisational ethos" and "humanitarian tradition" of offering refuge to individuals facing circumstances of grave distress or an existential threat.

The committee has recommended that the government should "continue to uphold its principled and humanitarian approach", consistent with India's values and international responsibilities, while ensuring that such situations are "managed with due sensitivity".

The report titled "Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship" by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was presented in Parliament on Thursday.

"The Committee note that the stay of former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, in the country and India's approach in this regard is guided by its civilisational ethos and humanitarian tradition of offering refuge to individuals facing circumstances of grave distress or existential threat," the report said.

The panel "recommend that the government should continue to uphold its principled and humanitarian approach, consistent with India's values and international responsibilities, while ensuring that such situations are managed with due sensitivity".

Hasina has been living in India since she was deposed as the prime minister of Bangladesh on August 5 last year, following massive violent protests in the neighbouring country. On November 17, she was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal for "crimes against humanity" in Bangladesh over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests in 2024.

In its verdict that followed a months-long trial, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh had described the 78-year-old Awami League leader as the "mastermind and principal architect" of the violent repression that killed hundreds of protesters. It also sentenced former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death on similar charges.

Hasina was earlier declared a fugitive by the tribunal. Hours after the verdict, Bangladesh's foreign ministry demanded that Hasina and Kamal be immediately handed over under an extradition treaty in view of their sentencing.