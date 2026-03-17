ETV Bharat / bharat

'Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery': Scindia Launches '24 Speed Post' Services, Calls It 'Moment Of Renewal For India Post'

New Delhi: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday launched three premium mail delivery services - '24 Speed Post', '24 Speed Post Parcel' and '48 Speed Post', with an aim to ensure faster delivery of time-sensitive consignments.

Speaking at the launch, Scindia described the initiative as a "moment of renewal" for India Post and said the postal network continues to play a crucial role in connecting people across the country.

"In almost 6.5 lakh villages, every tehsil, taluka, if there's a repository of trust beyond any family member, it rests in Gramin Dak Sewa," he said.