'Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery': Scindia Launches '24 Speed Post' Services, Calls It 'Moment Of Renewal For India Post'
Today is a moment of renewal for India Post, said Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, after launching the premium mail delivery services.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday launched three premium mail delivery services - '24 Speed Post', '24 Speed Post Parcel' and '48 Speed Post', with an aim to ensure faster delivery of time-sensitive consignments.
Speaking at the launch, Scindia described the initiative as a "moment of renewal" for India Post and said the postal network continues to play a crucial role in connecting people across the country.
"In almost 6.5 lakh villages, every tehsil, taluka, if there's a repository of trust beyond any family member, it rests in Gramin Dak Sewa," he said.
Hon’ble Minister Shri @JM_Scindia ji addresses the launch of 24 Speed Post - Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery.— Office Of JM Scindia (@Officejmscindia) March 17, 2026
📍Rangbhawan Auditorium, Akashvani Bhawan, New Delhi. https://t.co/haONHVNe08
Hailing the postal services, Scindia said there is no network in the world as wide and deep as India Post. "Today is a moment of renewal for India Post," he said.
The Union Minister also highlighted the growing importance of connectivity in the country, saying prosperity in India must be linked to connectivity, credibility and confidence.
He said smartphone penetration has now reached even the remotest parts of the country, enabling greater access to digital services and e-commerce. "Smartphone penetration has reached the last bridge in our country. E-commerce market will grow from current Rs 11 lakh crore to Rs 30 lakh crore by 2030," Scindia noted.
Throwing light on the parcel business, the minister said, "In 11 months of this (fiscal) year, India Post's parcel business has grown 44 percent annually," affirming that India Post aims to look at trust as currency, speed as infrastructure, and itself as bank and bridge.
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