GST, Labour Reforms And Global Ties To Fuel India's 2025-26 Economic Momentum: NITI Aayog Ex-Vice Chairman Rajeev Kumar

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Despite global uncertainties and geopolitical friction, India's economic outlook remains resilient with growth projected above seven percent in FY 2025-2026. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Rajeev Kumar stated that recent GST (Goods and Service Tax) and labour reforms have boosted momentum but he stressed that future expansion will depend more on employment generation than tax changes.

Trade negotiations with the United States, he noted, remain complex as India balances demands for agricultural market access while pushing to finalise a bilateral investment treaty that could unlock greater American investment and technology inflows. Interestingly, the weaker rupee often seen as a macroeconomic concern is now being viewed as an asset for boosting labour-intensive exports and creating jobs.

Highlighting the current global trends, Kumar said the upcoming Union Budget is likely to sharpen its focus on easing business conditions for exporters streamlining Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes and accelerating investment in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence. Analysts also highlight that targeted public spending from AI infrastructure and shipping logistics to foreign tourism can fuel high quality employment particularly for educated youth. With strategic partnerships involving both the US and Russia, India is banking on diversified trade relationships and sustained structural reforms to maintain strong growth even amid a volatile global economy, Kumar added.

Here are excerpts from the interview.

ETB: We have seen many geopolitical concerns over the past year. What is the current economic scenario and how do you see the Indian economy growing in the next year?

Rajeev Kumar: Current scenario is actually quite amazing because we have tackled all the geopolitical uncertainties including the Trump tantrums. And in the last two quarters, the economy has grown at 7.8 and 8.8 percent in real terms. That just shows that this economy has resilience. Having said that, I think going forward we might see a slight decline in the rates of growth in the second half of the year because the first half has grown at 8 percent. But overall, the year 2025-26 will see the economy growing at above 7 percent for sure. That's a very creditable performance for any large economy in the given circumstances.

I am also hopeful for the longer term because of the reform agenda that the government is adopting or has adopted already and is not just sort of sitting back with a perception that the economy is growing nicely. So, we are on the right track. Huge improvement in our infrastructure is helping everybody, including the corporates. I expect that the economy will continue on this path for the next several years.

ETB: GST has been the biggest reform over the past year. Do you think this momentum will continue or is the GST boost just a temporary benefit for one or two quarters?

Rajeev Kumar: The benefit of the GST will be more likely once-off because people will settle down to the new rates as it were, and the rates are not going to keep coming down. Therefore, the growth of the economy will not be driven by increased consumption due to GST alone, but by increased consumption due to rising employment which will follow rising growth. So, the GST impact in my view will taper off unless, of course, they can do further simplification and bring fuels under the GST, which at the moment they are not.

So if they can bring energy, like electricity, petrol, petroleum and diesel, under GST, that will help a lot because that will again reduce costs for the industry. And that might then spur another round of growth.

ETB: Several provisions in the new labor codes focus on enhancing female employment opportunities, including easing restrictions on work timings. What impact do you expect this to have on productivity and overall GDP?

Rajeev Kumar: Well, women are half the workforce, and so far they were not allowed to work on night shifts, and certain other restrictions were there which have now been removed by the new labor law and the codification. But here the key would be how the states implement these laws. You might find that in some states there isn’t a social acceptability for women to work at night, so they may not implement this law. And because, again like many other laws, labor is also in the Concurrent List, whatever the Centre announces, it is not incumbent on the states to implement those in that very shape. So they will each find their own ways of doing so. I am hoping that by the time the rules of the labor laws are notified by March, the notification would be done after the widest consultation with the states, so that you get something like a labor council which agrees to all the norms including those for facilitating women’s employment. And if that happens, then the female labor participation rate, which is actually very low in India compared to other countries, if that goes up, that will be a real gain for GDP and will provide a real boost for our growth.