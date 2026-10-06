GST Council To Consider Easier Registration, Refunds & Compliance For Taxpayers
Proposals for the meeting, scheduled on October 8, focus on simpler processes, wider input tax credit, easier refunds, exports of services, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The next GST Council, to convene on October 8, will consider the next phase of GST reforms, with proposals focusing on simpler processes, wider input tax credit, easier refunds, exports of services and compliance for small businesses. Official sources told ETV Bharat that the issue of revenue certainty for states, which was a major concern in the early years of GST, has now been settled.
The biggest change in the rate structure was also completed last year. With the technology now more mature, several safeguards introduced in the initial years, can now be eased.
According to a senior Finance Ministry official, the reforms are broadly focused on five areas: Process reforms, structural changes, ease of living and doing business, exports of services, and electronic commerce. Under process reforms, the aim is to let the GST system handle work that can be done through data, while officers focus on matters that require judgement.
The official stressed that at present, 61 per cent of taxpayers are getting registration within three working days without an officer’s intervention. The process for the remaining taxpayers is proposed to be streamlined, to reduce unnecessary queries and avoid rejections.
Changes In Input Tax Credit
The proposals put input tax credit at the centre of the structural reforms. The senior Finance Ministry official said that a buyer should retain credit if he has the invoice, has received the goods and has paid the supplier in full, including tax. The proposal says this should not depend on whether a person further up the supply chain has paid the tax. Business costs currently kept outside the credit chain are also proposed to be brought into it. Currently, the tax paid on such costs becomes part of the cost, and is reflected in the prices, the official added.
GST proposals also seek to ensure that a service resold in the same line of business is not taxed twice. Refunds would be widened to cover tax paid on services, plant and machinery.
Ease For Taxpayers
The officer said the tax return filing process is also proposed to be changed, so that corrections are properly recorded, and corresponding changes are automatically reflected in the buyer’s ledger. This invoice matching system would validate input tax credit at the time of recording itself, and reduce mismatch notices. Refunds are proposed to be acknowledged shortly.
The Finance Ministry believe that the reforms also seek to reduce routine compliance for taxpayers. Currently, 61 per cent of registrations are already being granted automatically within three working days. Now, 66 per cent of applications for amendment of registration are proposed to be processed without an officer.
There is also a proposal for small taxpayers who supply only to consumers, to file once a year instead of every month. This is currently a concept note for further deliberation.
Sources told ETV Bharat that a refund claim would be deemed acknowledged if it is not acknowledged within 10 days. Refunds are proposed to be acknowledged in 10 days, with 90 per cent released on a risk check. Necessary details would be drawn from customs and banking systems in an automated mode. The process of closing a business is proposed to be made as simple as starting one. Besides this, a registration suspended because of a procedural lapse, would be restored automatically, once the lapse is corrected, without an officer’s intervention.
Focus On Services Exports
According to the Finance Ministry official, the proposals also seek to make it easier for Indian companies to export services. Billing a foreign client through a branch abroad would not take away the export status of an Indian firm. Also, testing, repair, certification and research carried out in India for an overseas client, would qualify as exports, even if the goods remain in India. A single standard for determining when payment is treated as received is proposed for the next meeting, in line with the Reserve Bank’s rules.
The proposals also seek to make e-commerce easier for small sellers by allowing verification in the home state, instead of requiring registration in every state. The officer stressed that the tax on a booking would depend on the service supplied, while the same delivery would carry the same tax, irrespective of how it is routed. GST administration is also proposed to become more trust-based, with proportionate recovery, interest and penalties, and greater use of invoice matching to detect fake credit.
According to the Finance Ministry, there will be no GST rate changes made in the October 8 meeting. The existing two rate structure is proposed to remain, with future changes to be considered once a year, and to take effect from April 1. The proposals, prepared after consultation with the states, are to be rolled out in phases through 2027, with cooperative federalism remaining the guiding approach, the sources said.
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