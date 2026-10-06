ETV Bharat / bharat

GST Council To Consider Easier Registration, Refunds & Compliance For Taxpayers

56th meeting of the GST Council on September 3, 2025 ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The next GST Council, to convene on October 8, will consider the next phase of GST reforms, with proposals focusing on simpler processes, wider input tax credit, easier refunds, exports of services and compliance for small businesses. Official sources told ETV Bharat that the issue of revenue certainty for states, which was a major concern in the early years of GST, has now been settled.

The biggest change in the rate structure was also completed last year. With the technology now more mature, several safeguards introduced in the initial years, can now be eased. According to a senior Finance Ministry official, the reforms are broadly focused on five areas: Process reforms, structural changes, ease of living and doing business, exports of services, and electronic commerce. Under process reforms, the aim is to let the GST system handle work that can be done through data, while officers focus on matters that require judgement. The official stressed that at present, 61 per cent of taxpayers are getting registration within three working days without an officer’s intervention. The process for the remaining taxpayers is proposed to be streamlined, to reduce unnecessary queries and avoid rejections. Changes In Input Tax Credit The proposals put input tax credit at the centre of the structural reforms. The senior Finance Ministry official said that a buyer should retain credit if he has the invoice, has received the goods and has paid the supplier in full, including tax. The proposal says this should not depend on whether a person further up the supply chain has paid the tax. Business costs currently kept outside the credit chain are also proposed to be brought into it. Currently, the tax paid on such costs becomes part of the cost, and is reflected in the prices, the official added. GST proposals also seek to ensure that a service resold in the same line of business is not taxed twice. Refunds would be widened to cover tax paid on services, plant and machinery. Ease For Taxpayers