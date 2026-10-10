ETV Bharat / bharat

GRSE Launches Third Of Four Next-generation Patrol Vessels For Navy

Dignitaries present during the launching ceremony of 'Shreyas', the third Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) built for the Indian Navy, at the GRSE shipyard in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: The third of four next-generation offshore patrol vessels being built by defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd for the Indian Navy was launched here on Saturday, an official said. The vessel, named 'Shreyas', was launched less than two months after the second vessel in the series, 'Shruti', was launched, he said in a statement.

The first vessel in the series, 'Sanghmitra', was launched on May 20, taking the total number of launches in the programme to three in less than five months. 'Shreyas' was formally launched by Reyman Kochhar, wife of Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, amid traditional rituals and the chanting of Vedic shlokas.

Vice Admiral Kochhar, the chief guest at the event held at the GRSE shipyard, congratulated the Navratna defence PSU on launching three next-generation offshore patrol vessels in approximately five months. The next-generation offshore patrol vessels (NGOPVs) are significantly larger and more capable than similar vessels built earlier, offering enhanced endurance, firepower and operational versatility, the official said.