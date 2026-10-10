GRSE Launches Third Of Four Next-generation Patrol Vessels For Navy
The vessel, named 'Shreyas', was launched less than two months after the second vessel in the series, 'Shruti', was launched
Published : October 10, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Kolkata: The third of four next-generation offshore patrol vessels being built by defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd for the Indian Navy was launched here on Saturday, an official said. The vessel, named 'Shreyas', was launched less than two months after the second vessel in the series, 'Shruti', was launched, he said in a statement.
The first vessel in the series, 'Sanghmitra', was launched on May 20, taking the total number of launches in the programme to three in less than five months. 'Shreyas' was formally launched by Reyman Kochhar, wife of Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, amid traditional rituals and the chanting of Vedic shlokas.
From ‘Sanghmitra’ to ‘Shreyas’: GRSE Marks Third NGOPV Launch in Under Five Months Kolkata (10 Oct, 2026): In yet another landmark achievement, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), a Navratna DPSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, today launched 'Shreyas', the third of four Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs) being built by the shipyard for the Indian Navy. This launch comes less than two months after the launch of 'Shruti', the second vessel of the series, on 11 Aug 26. The first NGOPV 'Sanghmitra' was launched on 20 May 26. This marks three launches in less than five months, reflecting the steady momentum achieved by GRSE in executing this prestigious project of four advanced warships as part of the Indian Navy's 11-ship NGOPV programme. 'Shreyas' was formally launched by Smt Reyman Kochhar, wife of Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, PVSM, AVSM, NM, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, amidst traditional rituals and the chanting of Vedic shlokas. The name ‘Shreyas' in Sanskrit means "auspicious" and something that represents the path of the highest good. Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The others present at the occasion included senior officials from GRSE and Indian Navy. The NGOPVs are significantly larger and more capable than the Offshore Patrol Vessels built earlier, offering enhanced endurance, firepower and operational versatility. Measuring about 113 metres in length and 14.6 metres in width, with a displacement of 3,000 tonnes, they will achieve speeds of up to 23 knots and have an endurance of 8,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots. Designed for a wide range of maritime operations, the NGOPVs will undertake coastal and offshore asset protection, maritime interdiction, surveillance, VBSS (visit, board, search and seizure), mine warfare and special operations. These warships will also be deployed for Out of Area Contingency Operations, anti-piracy, counter-infiltration, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), search and rescue missions, besides supporting hospital, COMINT and fleet maintenance roles. Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, PVSM, AVSM, NM, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, congratulated GRSE on the launch of the three NGOPVs including ‘Shreyas’ in approximately five months, commending the shipyard’s remarkable pace of execution and indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. He lauded GRSE’s achievements as a Navratna shipyard with over 100 ships delivered and an expanding international presence, and expressed confidence in the successful completion of ‘Shreyas’ with the shipyard’s hallmark professionalism and commitment. Cmde PR Hari, IN (Retd.), Chairman & Managing Director, GRSE, highlighted transformation of GRSE into a vibrant shipyard with exceptional project execution rate, resulting in a series of ship launches & deliveries. The shipyard is currently building nine warships, including an advanced guided missile frigate under the Navy's Project 17A, four ASW-SWCs and four Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels. Apart from these, GRSE is building 32 more platforms, including 13 ships for export. GRSE is also in the advanced stages of concluding a prestigious contract for the construction of five Next Generation Corvettes for the Navy. Over the past six decades, GRSE has established itself as one of India's leading warship builders, delivering a record 118 warships to the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign nations. @SpokespersonMoD @DefProdnIndia @indiannavy @PIB_India @DDNewslive— GRSE - Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (@OfficialGRSE) October 10, 2026
Vice Admiral Kochhar, the chief guest at the event held at the GRSE shipyard, congratulated the Navratna defence PSU on launching three next-generation offshore patrol vessels in approximately five months. The next-generation offshore patrol vessels (NGOPVs) are significantly larger and more capable than similar vessels built earlier, offering enhanced endurance, firepower and operational versatility, the official said.
Measuring about 113 metres in length and 14.6 metres in width, the vessels will be capable of achieving speeds of up to 23 knots and have an endurance of 8,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots, he said. Designed for a wide range of maritime operations, the NGOPVs will undertake coastal and offshore asset protection, maritime interdiction, surveillance, mine warfare and special operations, the official added.
Also Read
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Launch Indian Navy's First Indigenous Fleet Support Ship In Visakhapatnam