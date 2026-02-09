ETV Bharat / bharat

GRSE, HSL Sign Pact For Shipbuilding Programme

Kolkata: Defence PSUs Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers and Hindustan Shipyard Limited on Monday signed an agreement to form a consortium aimed at undertaking a large-scale, strategically significant national shipbuilding programme, an official said.

The partnership envisages the construction of advanced maritime platforms and is expected to contribute to the enhancement of the country's maritime infrastructure, technological self-reliance, and long-term operational capabilities, the GRSE official said in a statement.