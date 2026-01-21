ETV Bharat / bharat

Growing Apples, Almonds In Rajasthan: The Sikar Success Story Of Santosh Khedar

Sikar: Santosh Khedar from Beri, a small village in Sikar district, has shattered the myth that farming is impossible on desert land. Santosh, who exemplifies innovation and self-reliance in agriculture, has now received an invitation from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

This honour serves as a recognition of the growing empowerment of rural women, with Santosh being the only person from the Sikar district of Rajasthan to have received this prestigious invitation this year.

The invitation letter, delivered by post, honours her exceptional work. It brought immense pride and excitement to the entire region. Her family believes this recognition of her work will encourage other rural women to pursue similar paths.

Santosh’s journey, however, was marked by severe challenges, starting with a weak, unstable financial condition. In the early years of her marriage, her husband, Ramkaran Khedar, earned only Rs 3,000 a month from his job as a home guard. The family's financial condition was weak and the land was completely barren. There was no electricity or irrigation facility. Even in these circumstances, Santosh did not give up and decided to make farming her livelihood.