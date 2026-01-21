Growing Apples, Almonds In Rajasthan: The Sikar Success Story Of Santosh Khedar
The farmer received an invitation from Rashtrapati Bhavan for her innovative desert horticulture, where she also grows pomegranates, apples, lemons, guavas, mangoes, sapodilla and kinnow.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Sikar: Santosh Khedar from Beri, a small village in Sikar district, has shattered the myth that farming is impossible on desert land. Santosh, who exemplifies innovation and self-reliance in agriculture, has now received an invitation from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.
This honour serves as a recognition of the growing empowerment of rural women, with Santosh being the only person from the Sikar district of Rajasthan to have received this prestigious invitation this year.
The invitation letter, delivered by post, honours her exceptional work. It brought immense pride and excitement to the entire region. Her family believes this recognition of her work will encourage other rural women to pursue similar paths.
Santosh’s journey, however, was marked by severe challenges, starting with a weak, unstable financial condition. In the early years of her marriage, her husband, Ramkaran Khedar, earned only Rs 3,000 a month from his job as a home guard. The family's financial condition was weak and the land was completely barren. There was no electricity or irrigation facility. Even in these circumstances, Santosh did not give up and decided to make farming her livelihood.
In 2008, she started horticulture on just 5 bighas of land. To cultivate pomegranates, she even sold her only buffalo and took a loan to set up a drip irrigation system. This decision proved to be a turning point in her life.
After earning a profit in her very first attempt, Santosh expanded her farming operations. Today, she is successfully cultivating several crops, including pomegranates, apples, lemons, guavas, mangoes, sapodilla, papayas, kinnows, dragon fruit, Nagpur oranges, and Thai berries. Santosh, who has studied up to the fifth grade, says that by using modern technology and scientific methods, she is earning an annual income of approximately Rs 40 lakh.
By cultivating apples and almonds in the desert, Santosh Khedar has made a name for herself not only nationally but also internationally. She is growing the HRMNN-99 variety of apples, which gives a good yield even in high temperatures. This variety was developed by a farmer in Himachal Pradesh. Santosh says farmers can start cultivating with 50 plants initially, and expand as their profits increase. Similarly, almond cultivation has also proven successful for her.
Today, Santosh Khedar is not only a successful farmer but an example to other women. Her innovations have earned her several national and state-level awards. A woman from a village, who once lived a life confined by the veil, has now achieved recognition that is taking her to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Santosh's story is one of self-confidence and an inspiration to other women.
