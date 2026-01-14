Books Provide Strength To Fight Challenges, Give Direction To Aspirations: IAF Ace Shubhanshu Shukla At World Book Fair
Books give us patience, confidence, power to think. Make books part of your life said the fighter pilot in his message to the youth.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The entrance of Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot and astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, at the New Delhi World Book Fair, currently underway at Bharat Mandapam, can be best described as electric. Even in a crowded field — this year's book fair has record numbers of guest speakers from various security services — the atmosphere was akin to that of a tinseltown celebrity.
In an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat, Shukla — a symbol of discipline, courage, and high aspirations — spoke candidly about the importance of books, his experiences in overcoming challenges, and the need to connect today's generation with reading.
His words are inspiring not only for young people but for everyone who wants to move forward in life. The conversation was proof that achieving great heights not only requires wings, but also a strong mindset and a continuous habit of learning — precisely what books provide.
Excerpts from the interview:
On a new challenge every day in the life of a fighter pilot: The IAF Group Captain explained that both the training and the profession of a fighter pilot are extremely challenging. Every mission, every flight requires mental strength and quick decision-making. In this journey, seniors, trainers, and the entire team groom a pilot, teaching them how to maintain balance even under pressure. That's what books also do for a person's mind.
On books as a means of learning from others' experiences: Shukla said books are essentially for learning about the experiences, perspectives, and thoughts of other people. He said a person can't experience everything in their own life, but through books, they can learn from the whole world. That's why reading is an excellent habit that deepens thinking and broadens perspectives.
On the role of books in difficult situations: The astronaut, who is the first ISRO gaganyatri (astronaut) to visit the International Space Station (ISS) while participating in Axiom Mission 4, said he has faced many difficult situations as a fighter pilot, adding that he believes books enhance the ability to think and instill the belief that every problem has a solution. He said books give a person patience, confidence, and the power to think in the right direction, which proves helpful in overcoming any challenge.
On the digital generation and new ways of reading: Regarding today's Gen Z, Shukla's opinion is quite practical. He said in this age of technology, it's impossible to keep children and young people away from digital platforms. Therefore, the need is to deliver books to them through these very media. E-books, digital content, and interactive books can make reading interesting for Gen Z.
On IAF, discipline, and non-stop learning: The ace pilot described life in the IAF as extremely disciplined. He said that since joining the Air Force, the process of studying and learning has been continuous. From technical knowledge to strategy, everything is learned through books. After one's guru, if there is any greatest teacher, it is books.
On a message for the youth: The IAF hero's message for the youth is to make reading a strength, not just a habit. He said make books part of your life. Whether it's a printed book or an e-book, every medium of gaining knowledge makes you stronger.
