Books Provide Strength To Fight Challenges, Give Direction To Aspirations: IAF Ace Shubhanshu Shukla At World Book Fair

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla at the New Delhi World Book Fair ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The entrance of Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot and astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, at the New Delhi World Book Fair, currently underway at Bharat Mandapam, can be best described as electric. Even in a crowded field — this year's book fair has record numbers of guest speakers from various security services — the atmosphere was akin to that of a tinseltown celebrity. In an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat, Shukla — a symbol of discipline, courage, and high aspirations — spoke candidly about the importance of books, his experiences in overcoming challenges, and the need to connect today's generation with reading. His words are inspiring not only for young people but for everyone who wants to move forward in life. The conversation was proof that achieving great heights not only requires wings, but also a strong mindset and a continuous habit of learning — precisely what books provide. Excerpts from the interview: On a new challenge every day in the life of a fighter pilot: The IAF Group Captain explained that both the training and the profession of a fighter pilot are extremely challenging. Every mission, every flight requires mental strength and quick decision-making. In this journey, seniors, trainers, and the entire team groom a pilot, teaching them how to maintain balance even under pressure. That's what books also do for a person's mind.