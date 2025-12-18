ETV Bharat / bharat

Ground Report | The Silent Gorkhaland Hills Identity Fear And Divisive Politics

Gorkhaland is an old slogan, but parties advocating for this have historically not included it in their manifestos or constitutions. IGJF is the first party from the hills to have claimed that the demand for Gorkhaland is in its constitution. They also demonstrated their commitment by constructing a bridge connecting Toongsoong, a closed tea garden, with Pokriabong, which features a massive 60-foot nameplate reading "Gorkhaland. It is drawing many, mostly youth, to the banks of the fast-flowing waters of Toongsoong Khola, the rivulet on which the bridge has been built.

People of hills have long been demanding a separate state or Union Territory to govern their own affairs. In a state where 294 members are elected for the Legislative Assembly, three seats of the hills make them insignificant, which is what most politicians feel. BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma representing the Kurseong Assembly constituency, said, “We are so small in number that our existence does not matter to any major political forces. The only thing I do is to speak in Hindi when I am on the floor of the assembly so that Delhi might listen.”

Apart from what the politicians and wealthy people of the hills think and do, the story of commoners is different; they do not want to associate themselves with the larger politics of Gorkhaland. Deepu Tamang, an activist of Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) formerly known as Hamro Party, explains, “people are silent and frightened to express their political thoughts.” The erstwhile Hamro party made its maiden success by winning 18 wards in the 32-member Darjeeling municipality. “Anyone found taking an anti-establishment stance is made a scapegoat. You need to be wealthy and powerful to speak; otherwise, you will be persecuted by the state machinery.” People have in the past and continue to face the wrath of the state if they toe a line that is not aligned with what the current dispensation thinks,” he added. People have shown their trust for IGJF and the party believes it is their turn to reciprocate by empowering the electorate. The Party is engaging with youth and holds meetings over coffee to encourage an open dialogue. “We are trying our best to break their silence, but people, particularly youth, are scared of coming forward and participating in rallies. They fear being identified as anti-establishment. They get harassed or sometimes booked on fabricated charges,” said Deepu.

Vehicles, mostly SUVs, ferry tourists up and down the hills of Darjeeling, slowing at the swerving roads where the curves begin to end. A train track runs parallel to the road, offering visitors a unique experience as the famous “toy train” passes. Without any guardrail, this train weaves through markets and past verandas, touching the minute details of Darjeeling’s life. It has become so integrated that, despite its movement, it is seen as completely innocuous. The train has become part of local life and poses no threat as it passes by. In stark contrast to the non-threatening train, the Nepali-speaking Gorkhas of these Hills, Terai and Plains hardly express their political views openly, fearing persecution.

A Bridge Too Political to Ignore

GTA Chief Executive Officer, Anit Thapa, who is also the president of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), sitting in his office, flanked by his supporters and officials, remains skeptical. He told ETV Bharat, “constructing a bridge alone cannot fetch a party's votes.”

Throwing sarcasm, he added, “Constructing a bridge and naming it Gorkhaland does not help in winning elections. Dreaming for statehood is easier than running the same. I am running the GTA and I know how difficult it is. Development and peace are the things that are mandatory for a common man. And we are doing politics for that.”

A souvenir of United Church of Northern India and Eastern Himalayan Church Council seen adorning the table of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Chief Executive Officer Anit Thapa. (ETV Bharat)

Gorkha Rangamancha Bhawan housing Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (ETV Bharat)

Gorkhaland has seen a lot of disturbance and disruption. The demand for statehood followed by agitation disrupted normal life for some time. The GTA chief said, “In the past nine years, there have been no bandhs (shutdown) in the Hills. There is peace, and tourism is flourishing in the region.”The GTA, a semi-autonomous body constituted in 2012 to govern the Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong, and Mirik areas, replaced the earlier Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council. It is a self-governing council for the Hills, managing sectors like education, local infrastructure, health, and tourism.The newly formed IGJF has upset the entire hill politics particularly after performing well in the previous municipal elections. Now that the bridge politics has given the party more prominence and popularity, old parties are feeling heat.Construction of a bridge over the river that people on either side could not cross during the monsoons was much needed; crossing is easy now. Pictures keep flooding the mobile handsets of young men leaning against the railing of the bridge for a selfie pose, with 'Gorkhaland' as the backdrop. The 'Gorkhaland Bridge' is suddenly hogging all limelight and has emerged as one of the most talked-about symbols in the Darjeeling Hills ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections of 2026.Built without government funding and by shramik daan (voluntary labour by the villagers), the bridge's construction had strong support from the owner of Glenary’s—the iconic Darjeeling bakery—and chief convenor of the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF), Ajoy Edwards.

Political Consciousness and the Third Front

Steep slopes, tea gardens, rivers, gushing rivulets, and fragile roads make connectivity a daily concern and have been shaping Darjeeling’s politics for a long time. When the Dudhiya Bridge in Mirik collapsed during the North Bengal deluge of October earlier this year, it was not just connectivity that broke down—trust was shattered.

“You realize very quickly how invisible you are,” Deepu Tamang, the IGJF activist and Ajoy’s close confidant, told ETV Bharat. “When bridges collapse, we simply have to wait. This time, a makeshift structure was put up since the elections are around the corner. Elections make everyone remember us,” the banker-turned-political activist said.

Deepu Tamang, a member of Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) (ETV Bharat)

Phinjo Wangyal, central committee member of Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) (ETV Bharat)

Work on the bridge over Toongsoong Khola started in January this year and was completed in October.“This is what we want the young people of the Hills to understand. They should know that with our tea gardens, our Cinchona cultivation, tourism, and our diverse culture, we can do things on our own. And, Gorkhaland is the answer to all that. This Trinamool Congress state government will do nothing for us. Even the BJP has been playing with us since 2009. Whatever little has been done for the Hills, from efforts to recognise our Nepali language, has been done by the previous government. Trinamool Congress has never cared about us, our job prospects, or our aspirations,” IGJF central working committee member Phinjo Wangyal Gurung told ETV Bharat.Darjeeling’s youth electorate is restless. Many are college graduates, fluent in social media, and acutely aware of opportunities beyond the Hills. Migration to cities and other states, as well as abroad, is a constant aspiration. But, identity remains central.“You cannot separate development from dignity here. The youth want jobs, yes. But, they also want to be seen. Physical and political separation from Bengal, along with a distinct separate identity, is the only option for Darjeeling,” Deepu said.For Darjeeling’s youth, politics is confined to posting on Instagram, WhatsApp forwards, and YouTube debates now shape political consciousness. The image of a bridge built through public contribution has travelled faster online than any campaign poster or a rally.

The Trust Deficit

People in the Hills have stopped recognizing a particular political party. They try not to be seen as aligned with older ones. A hotel management graduate who works at a three-star hotel wishing anonymity, told ETV Bharat that young people keep away from any political discussion. "They don’t trust politicians, and no youth will openly come forward and speak," she said.

Unlike other parties, the IGJF is making inroads and winning the minds and hearts of people in the Hills. Another lady in her early thirties said there is a trust deficit that has silenced young people. “There is a lot of division in this small hill, which does not make a big number in terms of Assembly seats. People want a separate state—a Gorkhaland—but they won't speak about it openly, fearing they may be targeted,” she said, wishing not to be named. “Even the votes that we cast on election days, it is the head of the family who decides and conveys to us who to vote for,” she added.

IGJF has started gaining popularity among young people, and they like their way of presenting the party agenda, which they say is “unambiguous.”

“People here in the Hills like this new party, and hope they will do something good for the people,” said a businessman who runs an antique outlet in Darjeeling.

Ajoy Edwards is a familiar face in Darjeeling town because of his business.

“This is not about claiming credit (for the bridge). It is more about signaling capacity, that I can deliver, even when the system does not. That message resonates deeply with young voters,” said Anne, a former teacher based at Darjeeling.

A close up of tea plants in a garden in Darjeeling. (ETV Bharat)

The bridge’s construction has also opened up fault lines. Built without administrative clearance, it led to the arrest of the contractor involved. Questions have been raised about how such a large-scale structure could continue without anyone from the government raising an eyebrow.But, soon after the inauguration, the excise department issued a notice to shut down Edwards’ popular Glenary’s pub for three months. Deepu described the move as "politically motivated," and said “it (the move) is aimed at hitting the business.”

The Road to 2026

For now, the ruling Trinamool Congress or its ally, Anit Thapa’s BGPM, has chosen restraint, thinking that Ajoy Edwards’ influence is limited to Darjeeling town. But, they also know that the bridge did not come up inside the town, but in rural Darjeeling.

What makes matters more interesting is the absence of a single dominant political force in Hill politics. With traditional parties weakened and allegiances shifting fast, space has opened up for alternative political experiments. And that is where a former Congress ally, Ajoy Edwards, is positioning himself, outside both the Trinamool Congress and BJP-backed hill formations.

“Up in the Hills, no one survives politically without invoking Gorkhaland. Mamata Banerjee has favored infrastructure over agitation. “We think the BGPM will be a credible option this time,” the Siliguri Mayor, former state minister, and national executive committee member of the Trinamool Congress, Gautam Deb told ETV Bharat.

“TMC is not an option in the Hills; it is an unpopular party which people won’t accept, which is why BGPM will use its symbol to fight the elections. I know people won’t accept TMC, but my vote bank is intact, and they will vote for me as they did earlier,” Thapa said.

As Bengal gets ready for next year’s Assembly election, the Gorkhaland Bridge stands both as a metaphor and a test. For the youth of Darjeeling, it represents possibility and proof that action can precede promises. For politicians, it serves as a reminder that symbolism still matters, but it may not be enough on its own. They know that bridges connect places, but elections connect hope to reality.

A view of tea gardens in Darjeeling. (ETV Bharat)

A Symbol, a Test and an Election Ahead

Whether the hills of North Bengal ultimately translates into votes remains to be seen. But plains of North Bengal where the Rajbanshis also wanted a separate state, have somewhat compromised on small benefits. One commonality is there that both Rajbanshis and Gorkhas have ostracised the TMC. The Rajbanshis of Coochbehar wanted a separate state like the Gorkhas and continued to see Bengali as an imposition on them. Sushanta Barman, a taxi driver from Rajbanshi community says “ I feel ashamed that our new generation is not able to speak the Rajbanshi language. Bengalis make fun of our language when we speak.”

“Unlike Rajbanshis, people from the Hills, the Nepali-speaking Gorkhas, have done something significant. At least they got the GTA to govern their own territory,” Sushanta added. And the entire Hills of North Bengal mostly defined by its diversity and distance, this shift could change the direction of the political road that may go via the Gorkhaland Bridge and design a new landscape for years ahead.