Ground Report | The Silent Gorkhaland Hills Identity Fear And Divisive Politics

By Bilal Bhat
Published : December 18, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST
(Dipankar Bose, Sanjib Guha, Abhijit, and Subhodeep contributed to the report.)
Vehicles, mostly SUVs, ferry tourists up and down the hills of Darjeeling, slowing at the swerving roads where the curves begin to end. A train track runs parallel to the road, offering visitors a unique experience as the famous “toy train” passes. Without any guardrail, this train weaves through markets and past verandas, touching the minute details of Darjeeling’s life. It has become so integrated that, despite its movement, it is seen as completely innocuous. The train has become part of local life and poses no threat as it passes by.
In stark contrast to the non-threatening train, the Nepali-speaking Gorkhas of these Hills, Terai and Plains hardly express their political views openly, fearing persecution.
The Fear and Silence of the Commoner
Apart from what the politicians and wealthy people of the hills think and do, the story of commoners is different; they do not want to associate themselves with the larger politics of Gorkhaland. Deepu Tamang, an activist of Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) formerly known as Hamro Party, explains, “people are silent and frightened to express their political thoughts.” The erstwhile Hamro party made its maiden success by winning 18 wards in the 32-member Darjeeling municipality. “Anyone found taking an anti-establishment stance is made a scapegoat. You need to be wealthy and powerful to speak; otherwise, you will be persecuted by the state machinery.” People have in the past and continue to face the wrath of the state if they toe a line that is not aligned with what the current dispensation thinks,” he added.
People have shown their trust for IGJF and the party believes it is their turn to reciprocate by empowering the electorate. The Party is engaging with youth and holds meetings over coffee to encourage an open dialogue. “We are trying our best to break their silence, but people, particularly youth, are scared of coming forward and participating in rallies. They fear being identified as anti-establishment. They get harassed or sometimes booked on fabricated charges,” said Deepu.
Idea of Gorkhaland
People of hills have long been demanding a separate state or Union Territory to govern their own affairs. In a state where 294 members are elected for the Legislative Assembly, three seats of the hills make them insignificant, which is what most politicians feel.
BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma representing the Kurseong Assembly constituency, said, “We are so small in number that our existence does not matter to any major political forces. The only thing I do is to speak in Hindi when I am on the floor of the assembly so that Delhi might listen.”
A Bridge Too Political to Ignore
GTA Chief Executive Officer, Anit Thapa, who is also the president of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), sitting in his office, flanked by his supporters and officials, remains skeptical. He told ETV Bharat, “constructing a bridge alone cannot fetch a party's votes.”
Throwing sarcasm, he added, “Constructing a bridge and naming it Gorkhaland does not help in winning elections. Dreaming for statehood is easier than running the same. I am running the GTA and I know how difficult it is. Development and peace are the things that are mandatory for a common man. And we are doing politics for that.”
Political Consciousness and the Third Front
Steep slopes, tea gardens, rivers, gushing rivulets, and fragile roads make connectivity a daily concern and have been shaping Darjeeling’s politics for a long time. When the Dudhiya Bridge in Mirik collapsed during the North Bengal deluge of October earlier this year, it was not just connectivity that broke down—trust was shattered.
“You realize very quickly how invisible you are,” Deepu Tamang, the IGJF activist and Ajoy’s close confidant, told ETV Bharat. “When bridges collapse, we simply have to wait. This time, a makeshift structure was put up since the elections are around the corner. Elections make everyone remember us,” the banker-turned-political activist said.
The Trust Deficit
People in the Hills have stopped recognizing a particular political party. They try not to be seen as aligned with older ones. A hotel management graduate who works at a three-star hotel wishing anonymity, told ETV Bharat that young people keep away from any political discussion. "They don’t trust politicians, and no youth will openly come forward and speak," she said.
Unlike other parties, the IGJF is making inroads and winning the minds and hearts of people in the Hills. Another lady in her early thirties said there is a trust deficit that has silenced young people. “There is a lot of division in this small hill, which does not make a big number in terms of Assembly seats. People want a separate state—a Gorkhaland—but they won't speak about it openly, fearing they may be targeted,” she said, wishing not to be named. “Even the votes that we cast on election days, it is the head of the family who decides and conveys to us who to vote for,” she added.
IGJF has started gaining popularity among young people, and they like their way of presenting the party agenda, which they say is “unambiguous.”
“People here in the Hills like this new party, and hope they will do something good for the people,” said a businessman who runs an antique outlet in Darjeeling.
Ajoy Edwards is a familiar face in Darjeeling town because of his business.
“This is not about claiming credit (for the bridge). It is more about signaling capacity, that I can deliver, even when the system does not. That message resonates deeply with young voters,” said Anne, a former teacher based at Darjeeling.
The Road to 2026
For now, the ruling Trinamool Congress or its ally, Anit Thapa’s BGPM, has chosen restraint, thinking that Ajoy Edwards’ influence is limited to Darjeeling town. But, they also know that the bridge did not come up inside the town, but in rural Darjeeling.
What makes matters more interesting is the absence of a single dominant political force in Hill politics. With traditional parties weakened and allegiances shifting fast, space has opened up for alternative political experiments. And that is where a former Congress ally, Ajoy Edwards, is positioning himself, outside both the Trinamool Congress and BJP-backed hill formations.
“Up in the Hills, no one survives politically without invoking Gorkhaland. Mamata Banerjee has favored infrastructure over agitation. “We think the BGPM will be a credible option this time,” the Siliguri Mayor, former state minister, and national executive committee member of the Trinamool Congress, Gautam Deb told ETV Bharat.
“TMC is not an option in the Hills; it is an unpopular party which people won’t accept, which is why BGPM will use its symbol to fight the elections. I know people won’t accept TMC, but my vote bank is intact, and they will vote for me as they did earlier,” Thapa said.
As Bengal gets ready for next year’s Assembly election, the Gorkhaland Bridge stands both as a metaphor and a test. For the youth of Darjeeling, it represents possibility and proof that action can precede promises. For politicians, it serves as a reminder that symbolism still matters, but it may not be enough on its own. They know that bridges connect places, but elections connect hope to reality.
A Symbol, a Test and an Election Ahead
Whether the hills of North Bengal ultimately translates into votes remains to be seen. But plains of North Bengal where the Rajbanshis also wanted a separate state, have somewhat compromised on small benefits. One commonality is there that both Rajbanshis and Gorkhas have ostracised the TMC. The Rajbanshis of Coochbehar wanted a separate state like the Gorkhas and continued to see Bengali as an imposition on them. Sushanta Barman, a taxi driver from Rajbanshi community says “ I feel ashamed that our new generation is not able to speak the Rajbanshi language. Bengalis make fun of our language when we speak.”
“Unlike Rajbanshis, people from the Hills, the Nepali-speaking Gorkhas, have done something significant. At least they got the GTA to govern their own territory,” Sushanta added. And the entire Hills of North Bengal mostly defined by its diversity and distance, this shift could change the direction of the political road that may go via the Gorkhaland Bridge and design a new landscape for years ahead.
