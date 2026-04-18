ETV Bharat Ground Report: Nepal's New Customs Duty Move Sparks Concern In Indian Border Markets
Nepal may soon enforce customs duty on goods (valued at over Rs 100) from India, raising concerns for traders and local consumers near border regions.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 8:57 AM IST
Khatima: The newly formed Balendra Shah government in Nepal has decided to tighten certain customs regulations, a move expected to impact Indian markets situated along the Nepal border.
Under the new rules, a mandatory customs duty (Bhansar) would be levied on goods valued at over Rs 100, causing considerable unease within the Indian markets. After the information went viral in social media, a team of ETV Bharat carried out an independent verification of the claims.
Over the last few days, a specific message has been widely circulating on social media platforms, which mentions that it is now mandatory to pay a customs duty when carrying goods worth more than Rs 100 from India into Nepal.
When ETV Bharat investigated the veracity of this message at the Banbasa-Nepal border in Uttarakhand, the claims were found to be true. Nepalese security forces are currently disseminating information regarding this customs duty in the border regions by making public announcements.
It is worth noting that this order was originally issued by the previous government nearly two years ago, but it could not be implemented at that time. However, Nepal's current Balen government is now actively considering the enforcement of this customs duty.
At a time when goods are exported from India to Nepal in large quantities, experts said the implementation of this order is expected to inflict greatest financial loss upon traders in India's border districts, as majority of commercial activity in these regions, which lie adjacent to the Nepal frontier, is conducted with Nepal.
A case in point is Banbasa, located in Champawat district, which shares a border with Nepal. The daily necessities required by the people of Nepal are primarily sourced from this very market. If the Nepal government begins levying taxes on goods exceeding a value of Rs 100, the cost of goods within Nepal itself will inevitably rise. Consequently, Nepalese traders may be compelled to look elsewhere to procure affordable goods.
Bharat Bhandari, President of the Banbasa Traders' Association in Uttarakhand, stated that trade relations between Banbasa (Uttarakhand) and Nepal has been flourishing for the last six decades. "The two nations share a deep-rooted bond often described as a 'Roti-Beti' (bread-and-daughter) relationship, signifying close economic and familial ties," he said.
He pointed out that this latest order issued by the Nepalese government is expected to have the most significant impact on Nepalese consumers who rely on Indian markets to purchase their daily necessities, as they currently find everyday commodities to be more affordable in the Banbasa market than in Nepal. Further, the directive will also adversely affect small-scale traders in both Banbasa and Nepal.
Bhandari stated that a request has been made to the Government of Nepal to grant an exemption for the procurement of daily necessities from Indian markets, ensuring that the Nepali public and small-scale traders are not adversely affected by this order.
While the order has not yet been implemented yet, experts said once this comes into effect, it will not only impact the local populace, but will also have repercussions for small traders in both the countries.
Also Read: