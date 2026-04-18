ETV Bharat / bharat

ETV Bharat Ground Report: Nepal's New Customs Duty Move Sparks Concern In Indian Border Markets

Khatima: The newly formed Balendra Shah government in Nepal has decided to tighten certain customs regulations, a move expected to impact Indian markets situated along the Nepal border.

Under the new rules, a mandatory customs duty (Bhansar) would be levied on goods valued at over Rs 100, causing considerable unease within the Indian markets. After the information went viral in social media, a team of ETV Bharat carried out an independent verification of the claims.

Over the last few days, a specific message has been widely circulating on social media platforms, which mentions that it is now mandatory to pay a customs duty when carrying goods worth more than Rs 100 from India into Nepal.

When ETV Bharat investigated the veracity of this message at the Banbasa-Nepal border in Uttarakhand, the claims were found to be true. Nepalese security forces are currently disseminating information regarding this customs duty in the border regions by making public announcements.

It is worth noting that this order was originally issued by the previous government nearly two years ago, but it could not be implemented at that time. However, Nepal's current Balen government is now actively considering the enforcement of this customs duty.

At a time when goods are exported from India to Nepal in large quantities, experts said the implementation of this order is expected to inflict greatest financial loss upon traders in India's border districts, as majority of commercial activity in these regions, which lie adjacent to the Nepal frontier, is conducted with Nepal.