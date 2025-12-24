Atal Canteens To Bring Cheer For Delhi's Poor From December 25
CM Rekha Gupta to dedicate more than 100 Atal Canteens to Delhi on the birth anniversary of former PM and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST|
Updated : December 24, 2025 at 4:07 PM IST
Delhi: Some good news for Delhi people. While the city is reeling from the twin threats of winter chill and toxic pollution, the government is set to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
On December 25, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will dedicate more than 100 Atal Canteens to the people of the national capital. This initiative is considered a significant step towards fulfilling a key poll promise made by the ruling BJP in its manifesto for the 2025 Assembly elections.
The manifesto clearly stated that providing nutritious meals to needy and economically weaker sections of society, who go without food on most days due to financial hardship, would be the responsibility of the Delhi government.
According to reports, the construction of Atal Canteens on Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) lands and other government sites in all Assembly constituencies has been completed. These canteens will be inaugurated by CM Gupta on Thursday in a grand ceremony to mark A B Vajpayee's birth anniversary.
Only 1-2 Atal Canteens are being opened in specific constituencies in the first phase. These include two each in Shahdara, Rohtas Nagar, Gonda, and Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituencies. Plans are also being made to increase their number in the future, so that more and more people can benefit from them.
Rohtas Nagar MLA Jitendra Mahajan said this scheme was already included in the Delhi government's manifesto, adding that the main objective of this scheme is to ensure that no one in Delhi goes to bed hungry. "The government wants to take care of all those who are economically weak and do not have access to regular nutritious meals," the MLA said.
He clarified that while the Delhi government is currently working towards opening at least two Atal Canteens in each Assembly constituency, their numbers will be increased in future as and when needed.
Mahajan added, "Not only will this scheme strengthen social security, but also realise the ideals of service and good governance of Atal Bihari Vajpayee."
Also Read:
- Dignity And Nutrition: Delhi Government To Launch 100 Centres Serving Nutritious Food For The Poor By December 25
- Unnao Rape Case: Delhi HC Suspends Life Sentence Of Ex BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, Grants Him Bail
- Ahead Of Christmas, Christian Women Turned Away From Delhi Market; AAP Leader Condemns 'Uncles Spreading Hate'