Atal Canteens To Bring Cheer For Delhi's Poor From December 25

Delhi: Some good news for Delhi people. While the city is reeling from the twin threats of winter chill and toxic pollution, the government is set to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On December 25, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will dedicate more than 100 Atal Canteens to the people of the national capital. This initiative is considered a significant step towards fulfilling a key poll promise made by the ruling BJP in its manifesto for the 2025 Assembly elections.

The manifesto clearly stated that providing nutritious meals to needy and economically weaker sections of society, who go without food on most days due to financial hardship, would be the responsibility of the Delhi government.

According to reports, the construction of Atal Canteens on Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) lands and other government sites in all Assembly constituencies has been completed. These canteens will be inaugurated by CM Gupta on Thursday in a grand ceremony to mark A B Vajpayee's birth anniversary.