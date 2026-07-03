Ground-Level Ozone Becoming Year-Round Air Pollution Threat, Delhi-NCR Emerges Biggest Hotspot
Experts said India should integrate ozone control into NCAP through science-based, multi-pollutant measures to curb NOx and VOC emissions, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST|
Updated : July 3, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Ground-level ozone pollution is no longer confined to isolated summer spikes and has evolved into a year-round urban and regional air quality challenge, with Delhi-NCR emerging as the country's biggest hotspot, according to a six-year analysis (2021-2026) by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).
The study, based on air quality data across 25 Indian cities, found that rising temperatures, intense sunlight and increasing emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are driving a sharp increase in ground-level ozone, a secondary pollutant linked to respiratory illnesses, reduced crop productivity and climate warming.
The analysis shows ozone pollution is spreading beyond northern India into western, southern and coastal regions, signalling a shift in India's air pollution profile from a winter particulate matter problem to a year-round multi-pollutant crisis.
"Our analysis reveals that rising ground-level ozone and prolonged exposure windows are transforming India's localised, winter-time particulate problem into a year-round, transboundary crisis that peaks during the summer across all regions," said Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director, CSE.
"Ozone is damaging public health, agricultural productivity and regional climate systems. As a climate pollutant, ozone traps heat in the air, which raises temperatures and causes even more ozone to form, creating a dangerous feedback loop," she said.
Roychowdhury said the next phase of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP 2.0) should move beyond particulate matter and adopt a multi-pollutant strategy targeting ozone precursor gases such as NOx and VOCs through cleaner combustion, zero-emission pathways and integrated regional airshed management.
Echoing the findings, CSE co-author Sharanjeet Kaur said six years of monitoring data show that ozone pollution is intensifying across India, with more days exceeding national standards, longer exposure durations during summer and increasing persistence even at night due to atmospheric trapping.
Delhi-NCR worst affected
Among the cities studied between March 1 and May 10, 2026, Delhi-NCR recorded the most persistent ozone pollution. The region exceeded the National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) for eight-hour ozone exposure every day during the 71-day study period.
Within Delhi, nearly nine monitoring stations, on average, recorded violations daily, while NCR towns averaged more than three stations exceeding safe limits each day. Major hotspots included Pusa IMD in Delhi, Greater Noida Knowledge Park-V, Sector 125 in Noida and Vasundhara in Ghaziabad.
Overall, 15 of the 25 cities analysed recorded average summer ozone concentrations above the national eight-hour standard of 100 micrograms per cubic metre. Chandigarh recorded the highest average summer ozone concentration at 173 µg/m3, followed by Jaipur (120 µg/m3), Ahmedabad (115 µg/m3) and Bhopal (109 µg/m3).
While Delhi-NCR logged the highest number of exceedance days (71), it was followed by Bhopal (60), Bengaluru (55), Patna (24) and Muzaffarpur (21).
The report also found Mumbai now experiences a near year-round ozone footprint, while Chennai recorded the country's highest episodic ozone concentrations. Bengaluru showed an increasing spatial spread of ozone pollution.
Longer exposure, toxic nights
The analysis found ozone is not only becoming more widespread but is also lingering for much longer periods.
Bhopal recorded the longest average daily exposure above safe limits at 17 hours, followed by Lucknow (16.3 hours), while Mumbai and Bengaluru each averaged 15.9 hours. The report also flagged a growing "after-dark carryover" phenomenon, with ozone increasingly persisting through the night due to atmospheric conditions.
Delhi-NCR recorded 46 night-time ozone exceedance events during the study period, followed by Bengaluru (14), Bhopal (13), Patna (8) and Muzaffarpur (8).
Experts call for policy shift
Shailender Kumar, Assistant Professor and environmental scientist at the University of Delhi, said the geographic spread reflects rising vehicular and industrial emissions, expanding construction activity and increasing temperatures that accelerate ozone formation.
"Coastal cities like Mumbai and Chennai have their own meteorological complexities, including sea breeze circulation, that can trap and recirculate pollutants," he told ETV Bharat.
He described ozone as a "genuine health concern" because prolonged exposure worsens asthma and other respiratory illnesses, but cautioned that more city-specific epidemiological studies are needed to accurately quantify its public health burden. Kumar said the findings confirm ozone is "no longer a summer afternoon anomaly" but a structural, year-round pollutant.
"Our current air quality strategy was designed primarily around particulate matter, so it isn't fully equipped to address a secondary, photochemically formed pollutant like ozone," he said, adding that NCAP should expand to include precursor gases rather than undergo a complete overhaul.
Supporting CSE's recommendations, Kumar said controlling ozone requires coordinated reductions in NOx and VOC emissions across transport, industries, waste burning and household combustion, coupled with regional airshed-based planning because ozone precursors travel across state boundaries.
Climate change expert Prof SN Mishra said the findings highlight the need to accelerate the shift away from internal combustion engine vehicles. "Ground-level ozone is emerging as a serious urban health hazard," he said. "Internal combustion vehicles not only emit conventional air pollutants and greenhouse gases but also create the conditions for secondary pollutants like ozone. Accelerating the transition to clean mobility, especially EVs and low-emission transport in metropolitan cities, is one of the most effective long-term solutions."
Environmentalist Manu Singh said India's current air quality management remains heavily focused on particulate pollution and is inadequate to tackle ozone. "Ground-level ozone is no longer merely a seasonal pollutant; it is rapidly evolving into a year-round public health emergency," he said.
He argued that because ozone is formed through complex chemical reactions, reducing a single pollutant alone may not solve the problem and could even worsen ozone levels under certain atmospheric conditions. Singh called for an integrated, multi-pollutant framework combining real-time monitoring, advanced atmospheric modelling, source-specific emission inventories and regionally coordinated interventions.
Geospatial expert Rajesh Paul also stressed that ozone requires a different regulatory approach than particulate matter. "India's current air quality management has largely focused on PM2.5 and PM10, which has delivered important gains, but ozone requires a broader multi-pollutant strategy," he said.
Paul warned that conventional protective measures such as N95 masks and most household air purifiers provide little protection against ozone because it is a gas rather than particulate matter.
Impact beyond cities
Beyond health, the CSE study warned of growing ecological and economic consequences. Ground-level ozone suppresses plant growth by reducing photosynthesis and transpiration, with recent evidence indicating that it reduces India's wheat yields by around 14-15% annually, posing risks to food security.
The report also warned that ozone generated in cities and industrial clusters can drift over fragile Himalayan ecosystems, trapping heat and accelerating glacial melt.
CSE recommendations
The report recommends that NCAP 2.0 adopt a comprehensive multi-pollutant strategy by simultaneously reducing emissions of NOx, VOCs and other combustion-related gases.
It also calls for airshed-based regional planning that coordinates emission controls across transport, industries and households beyond municipal and state boundaries, arguing that ozone pollution cannot be addressed through city-specific interventions alone.
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