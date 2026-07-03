ETV Bharat / bharat

Ground-Level Ozone Becoming Year-Round Air Pollution Threat, Delhi-NCR Emerges Biggest Hotspot

New Delhi: Ground-level ozone pollution is no longer confined to isolated summer spikes and has evolved into a year-round urban and regional air quality challenge, with Delhi-NCR emerging as the country's biggest hotspot, according to a six-year analysis (2021-2026) by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

The study, based on air quality data across 25 Indian cities, found that rising temperatures, intense sunlight and increasing emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are driving a sharp increase in ground-level ozone, a secondary pollutant linked to respiratory illnesses, reduced crop productivity and climate warming.

The analysis shows ozone pollution is spreading beyond northern India into western, southern and coastal regions, signalling a shift in India's air pollution profile from a winter particulate matter problem to a year-round multi-pollutant crisis.

"Our analysis reveals that rising ground-level ozone and prolonged exposure windows are transforming India's localised, winter-time particulate problem into a year-round, transboundary crisis that peaks during the summer across all regions," said Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director, CSE.

"Ozone is damaging public health, agricultural productivity and regional climate systems. As a climate pollutant, ozone traps heat in the air, which raises temperatures and causes even more ozone to form, creating a dangerous feedback loop," she said.

Roychowdhury said the next phase of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP 2.0) should move beyond particulate matter and adopt a multi-pollutant strategy targeting ozone precursor gases such as NOx and VOCs through cleaner combustion, zero-emission pathways and integrated regional airshed management.

Echoing the findings, CSE co-author Sharanjeet Kaur said six years of monitoring data show that ozone pollution is intensifying across India, with more days exceeding national standards, longer exposure durations during summer and increasing persistence even at night due to atmospheric trapping.

Delhi-NCR worst affected

Among the cities studied between March 1 and May 10, 2026, Delhi-NCR recorded the most persistent ozone pollution. The region exceeded the National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) for eight-hour ozone exposure every day during the 71-day study period.

Within Delhi, nearly nine monitoring stations, on average, recorded violations daily, while NCR towns averaged more than three stations exceeding safe limits each day. Major hotspots included Pusa IMD in Delhi, Greater Noida Knowledge Park-V, Sector 125 in Noida and Vasundhara in Ghaziabad.

Overall, 15 of the 25 cities analysed recorded average summer ozone concentrations above the national eight-hour standard of 100 micrograms per cubic metre. Chandigarh recorded the highest average summer ozone concentration at 173 µg/m3, followed by Jaipur (120 µg/m3), Ahmedabad (115 µg/m3) and Bhopal (109 µg/m3).

While Delhi-NCR logged the highest number of exceedance days (71), it was followed by Bhopal (60), Bengaluru (55), Patna (24) and Muzaffarpur (21).

The report also found Mumbai now experiences a near year-round ozone footprint, while Chennai recorded the country's highest episodic ozone concentrations. Bengaluru showed an increasing spatial spread of ozone pollution.

Longer exposure, toxic nights

The analysis found ozone is not only becoming more widespread but is also lingering for much longer periods.

Bhopal recorded the longest average daily exposure above safe limits at 17 hours, followed by Lucknow (16.3 hours), while Mumbai and Bengaluru each averaged 15.9 hours. The report also flagged a growing "after-dark carryover" phenomenon, with ozone increasingly persisting through the night due to atmospheric conditions.

Delhi-NCR recorded 46 night-time ozone exceedance events during the study period, followed by Bengaluru (14), Bhopal (13), Patna (8) and Muzaffarpur (8).