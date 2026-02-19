ETV Bharat / bharat

'Gross And Blatant Abuse Of Power', ED To SC On Mamata Banerjee's 'Barging' Into I-PAC Raids

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has alleged "gross abuse of power" by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state machinery by "illegally barging" into raids at the I-PAC office and the premises of its director in connection with an alleged coal pilferage scam.

The agency rejected the West Bengal government's submission that Banerjee and the police intervened to prevent "armed persons impersonating officials of central agencies" from conducting an unauthorised search.

"The matter does not involve a dispute relating to the federal relations but relates to blatant abuse of power by functionaries of state government and commission of offences by them," said the central agency in its rejoinder.

The ED said its officials had duly displayed their ID cards during the January 8 raid and search authorisation to the police officers.

The ED said it is pointed out that without even conducting any formal enquiry into the incident and illegal barging by the sitting Chief Minister of the state of West Bengal, it is utterly shocking to see that a clean chit has been given to all police officers named as respondents by the ED.

"It is even more shocking that a clean chit has been given to the leader of a political party who barged into the search premises by a central agency and took away the data, without even conducting any enquiry. This shows the bias in the conduct of the affairs of the state, and this further fortifies the request of ED for seeking an independent CBI inquiry into the matter," said ED, in its rejoinder affidavit.

The ED's rejoinder affidavit said the facts have been grossly distorted in the counter affidavit, since it is falsely suggested that the CM requested the ED officials to enter the premises. "On the contrary, she herself entered the premises along with her Z-plus security personnel, individuals in plain clothes, and senior officers of the Kolkata Police, in complete disregard of the lawful proceedings that were already underway," it said.

The central agency said the heavy presence of police personnel to the tune of hundreds itself demonstrates coercion by the state police and interference with lawful search under the PMLA by the ED officers, and there was no question of acceding to any request for handing over incriminating digital devices in the middle of taking digital back-ups.