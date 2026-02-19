'Gross And Blatant Abuse Of Power', ED To SC On Mamata Banerjee's 'Barging' Into I-PAC Raids
The government counsel argued that the raids were conducted without police permission and were designed to take away confidential material of the ruling party
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has alleged "gross abuse of power" by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state machinery by "illegally barging" into raids at the I-PAC office and the premises of its director in connection with an alleged coal pilferage scam.
The agency rejected the West Bengal government's submission that Banerjee and the police intervened to prevent "armed persons impersonating officials of central agencies" from conducting an unauthorised search.
"The matter does not involve a dispute relating to the federal relations but relates to blatant abuse of power by functionaries of state government and commission of offences by them," said the central agency in its rejoinder.
The ED said its officials had duly displayed their ID cards during the January 8 raid and search authorisation to the police officers.
The ED said it is pointed out that without even conducting any formal enquiry into the incident and illegal barging by the sitting Chief Minister of the state of West Bengal, it is utterly shocking to see that a clean chit has been given to all police officers named as respondents by the ED.
"It is even more shocking that a clean chit has been given to the leader of a political party who barged into the search premises by a central agency and took away the data, without even conducting any enquiry. This shows the bias in the conduct of the affairs of the state, and this further fortifies the request of ED for seeking an independent CBI inquiry into the matter," said ED, in its rejoinder affidavit.
The ED's rejoinder affidavit said the facts have been grossly distorted in the counter affidavit, since it is falsely suggested that the CM requested the ED officials to enter the premises. "On the contrary, she herself entered the premises along with her Z-plus security personnel, individuals in plain clothes, and senior officers of the Kolkata Police, in complete disregard of the lawful proceedings that were already underway," it said.
The central agency said the heavy presence of police personnel to the tune of hundreds itself demonstrates coercion by the state police and interference with lawful search under the PMLA by the ED officers, and there was no question of acceding to any request for handing over incriminating digital devices in the middle of taking digital back-ups.
"It is submitted that a bare perusal of the facts would reveal gross abuse of power by the state machinery of the state of West Bengal. Senior officials of the state police have colluded and obstructed the discharge of functions by officials of the ED under the PMLA, in the private interests of Ms Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of the State of West Bengal," said the ED’s affidavit.
The affidavit said it is most unusual for officials of the rank of Commissioner of Police of a major city and the DGP of state police to visit the site of a search being conducted by a central agency, obstruct the discharge of functions and aid and assist in the forcible removal of evidence at the instance of the Chief Minister. "Hence, it is submitted that the abuse of power and legal authority by officials and functionaries of the State of West Bengal is writ large in the facts and circumstances of the present case," it said.
West Bengal government and the CM have argued that the raids were conducted without permission from the police, and were designed to take away confidential material concerning the ruling Trinamool Congress, which consults with I-PAC and its founder Pratik Jain, whose residences were searched by ED.
"The purported false justification given by the state respondents, which is nothing but a complete falsehood and afterthought, that according to them there were armed persons impersonating as central agency officials illegally trespassing into a private premise, in any event cannot sustain once the ED officials carrying out the search had produced ID cards and search authorization and showed them multiple times to different police officers as discussed above," said the ED's rejoinder affidavit.
The ED said that during the course of the search at the office premises of M/s Indian PAC Consulting Pvt. Ltd., when officers of the ED were collecting relevant documents and taking a backup of a computer and an e-mail dump of Ishan Taneja, an employee of M/s Indian PAC Consulting Pvt. Ltd, the respondent no. 2 chief minister, along with senior officials of the West Bengal Police, entered the premises at around 12:40 PМ.
"The aforesaid individuals then took away the documents collected and indexed by the ED officers. The backup process for the computer and email dump of Ishan Taneja was also stopped midway, and the respondent no. 2, aided by state police officers, forcibly took away the said computer installed in the premises. The State police on the instructions of respondent no. 2, also forcibly took away the mobile phones of the employees of M/s Indian PAC Consulting Pvt. Ltd., present at the premises," said the ED’s rejoinder.
The ED’s rejoinder said they also took the laptop of the ED officer and a mobile phone of the said officer, and returned it after 2 hours, and the taking of the laptop and mobile phone and keeping in their possession for 2 hours also amounts to theft.
The ED has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against the CM, DGP, and the Kolkata police commissioner, claiming that they have obstructed a lawful money laundering probe, forcibly snatching digital devices and documents, and wrongfully confining ED officers during search operations at the political consultancy firm I-PAC in January.
