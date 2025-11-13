ETV Bharat / bharat

Grenade Attack Module Unearthed, 10 Held: Punjab Police

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Thursday unearthed a grenade attack module backed by Pakistan's spy agency ISI, with the arrest of 10 persons. The accused were in touch with Pakistan-based handlers to carry out a grenade attack to create unrest in Punjab.

"In a major breakthrough, Ludhiana Commissionerate Police busts an ISI-#Pakistan backed grenade attack module and arrests 10 key operatives of foreign-based handlers," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on X.