Grenade Attack Module Unearthed, 10 Held: Punjab Police

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based handlers to coordinate the pickup and delivery of a hand grenade.

Pakistan backed grenade attack module
A file photo of Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 13, 2025 at 2:54 PM IST

1 Min Read
Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Thursday unearthed a grenade attack module backed by Pakistan's spy agency ISI, with the arrest of 10 persons. The accused were in touch with Pakistan-based handlers to carry out a grenade attack to create unrest in Punjab.

"In a major breakthrough, Ludhiana Commissionerate Police busts an ISI-#Pakistan backed grenade attack module and arrests 10 key operatives of foreign-based handlers," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on X.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based handlers through three operatives based in Malaysia to coordinate the pickup and delivery of a hand grenade. The task was assigned by the handlers to carry out a grenade attack in a populated area to create unrest in the state, he said.

The DGP said police is committed to eliminating terrorism and dismantling cross-border terror networks to ensure peace and security in Punjab. Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is Pakistan's spy agency.

