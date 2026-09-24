Greens Respond To Delhi Education Directorate Order, Bat For Non-Plastic Water Bottles In Schools
Educational institutions must actively discourage and prohibit plastic water bottles, ensure access to clean and safe drinking water, environmentalists tell Santu Das.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Environmentalists on Thursday said schools and other educational institutions should discourage usage of plastic water bottles , and emphasise on using bottles made of durable and sustainable materials.
The remarks of the environmentalists came in the wake of Directorate of Education (DoE) of Delhi government that it has never directed or promoted the use of plastic water bottles by students, nor prohibited metal or other reusable bottles.
The department made this statement before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in a matter related to restrictions on the use of metal water bottles by students, and permitting of non-metal/plastic bottles, at a school in the national capital.
Earlier this year, the NGT had taken suo motu cognisance of a report that claimed parents had raised objection to the ban on metal water bottles at a private school, and sought response from the DoE over the matter.
Notably, plastic products have an adverse affect on ecosystems, and is a major challenge for our country and other nations, necessitating urgent intervention.
The plastic waste produced every year in India is around 3.5 million metric tonnes, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) under the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).
A report by the World Health Organization (WHO), titled 'Microplastic in drinking water', stated that irrespective of whether there are any health risks from ingestion of microplastics in drinking water, it was necessary to improve management of plastics and lower plastic pollution, to save the environment and human well-being.
In its recent response submitted to the NGT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the DoE stated it has consistently promoted reduction of plastic consumption, elimination of single-use plastics and adoption of environmentally sustainable alternatives in schools through various circulars, awareness programmes and other initiatives issued from time to time.
Citing that it has consistently been towards reduction of plastic consumption, elimination of single-use plastic and promotion of environmentally-sustainable alternatives in schools, the DoE said it does not have any policy or direction requiring students to use plastic water bottles.
Reacting to the matter, environmentalist Tannuja Chauhan asserted that schools and other educational institutions should be places where children should learn not just from textbooks, but also from practices they see around them.
"There should be a decisive move away from use of plastic bottles, and especially single-use ones in all educational institutions. There should in fact be a push towards using bottles made out of durable and sustainable materials to end dependency on plastics," she told ETV Bharat.
She said although the DoE's clarification that is wasn't promoting use of plastic bottles is appreciated, the next logical step should be stringent and transparent: All educational systems must actively discourage, and wherever feasible, prohibit plastic water bottles on their campuses while ensuring there is access to clean and safe drinking water as well.
"Schools and universities have a unique opportunity and a great responsibility to teach what is actually right, and shape lifelong habits. If we are able to teach our kids that convenience must not come at the expense of the health of our beautiful planet, its indispensable wildlife, and of the public, we can create a generation which perhaps will be the most generous, compassionate and even the greatest in the history of mankind," Chauhan said.
Prakriti Srivastava, a retired Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer pitched for a complete ban on use of plastic water bottles in schools. "There should be a complete ban on use of plastic water bottles and other plastic items in schools. Use of bio-friendly substitutes should be encouraged. This will also develop a habit of not using plastics in the youth, which will go a long way in changing social behaviour and have a positive impact on our environment," she told ETV Bharat.
She added, "All of us are aware of the ill effects of polythene, to summarise, polythene causes severe environmental and health damage because it is non-biodegradable and stays in ecosystems for hundreds of years. Discarded plastic bags clog urban drainage systems, causing floods, while buried waste chokes plant roots and reduces soil fertility. Burning polythene releases toxic gases like dioxins into the air, and animals frequently choke after eating plastic waste."
She said chemical additives leach into food, and microplastics enter the human food chain, posing serious risks to internal organs.
Debabrata Chatterjee, guardian of a student in a private school in Delhi, told ETV Bharat, "We all know the impact of plastics on the environment. It is also harmful for human beings. We should avoid use of plastics."
He said schools should encourage use of water bottles made of sustainable materials.
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