ETV Bharat / bharat

Greens Respond To Delhi Education Directorate Order, Bat For Non-Plastic Water Bottles In Schools

New Delhi: Environmentalists on Thursday said schools and other educational institutions should discourage usage of plastic water bottles , and emphasise on using bottles made of durable and sustainable materials.

The remarks of the environmentalists came in the wake of Directorate of Education (DoE) of Delhi government that it has never directed or promoted the use of plastic water bottles by students, nor prohibited metal or other reusable bottles.

The department made this statement before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in a matter related to restrictions on the use of metal water bottles by students, and permitting of non-metal/plastic bottles, at a school in the national capital.

Earlier this year, the NGT had taken suo motu cognisance of a report that claimed parents had raised objection to the ban on metal water bottles at a private school, and sought response from the DoE over the matter.

Notably, plastic products have an adverse affect on ecosystems, and is a major challenge for our country and other nations, necessitating urgent intervention.

The plastic waste produced every year in India is around 3.5 million metric tonnes, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) under the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

A report by the World Health Organization (WHO), titled 'Microplastic in drinking water', stated that irrespective of whether there are any health risks from ingestion of microplastics in drinking water, it was necessary to improve management of plastics and lower plastic pollution, to save the environment and human well-being.

In its recent response submitted to the NGT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the DoE stated it has consistently promoted reduction of plastic consumption, elimination of single-use plastics and adoption of environmentally sustainable alternatives in schools through various circulars, awareness programmes and other initiatives issued from time to time.

Citing that it has consistently been towards reduction of plastic consumption, elimination of single-use plastic and promotion of environmentally-sustainable alternatives in schools, the DoE said it does not have any policy or direction requiring students to use plastic water bottles.