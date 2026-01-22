ETV Bharat / bharat

Greenhouse Gas Emission Intensity Targets Notified For 208 More Carbon-Intensive Industries

New Delhi: The government has notified Greenhouse gas emission intensity (GEI) targets for additional carbon-intensive sectors under the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), the environment ministry said on Thursday.

The notification, issued on January 13, brings petroleum refineries, petrochemicals, textiles and secondary aluminium under the compliance mechanism of the Indian Carbon Market (ICM). The ministry said 208 obligated entities across these sectors will now be required to meet specified emission intensity reduction targets.

With this expansion, the compliance mechanism of the ICM now covers 490 obligated entities across India's most emission-intensive industries. The central government first notified GEI targets in October 2025 for the aluminium, cement, chlor-alkali, and pulp and paper sectors covering 282 obligated entities.

The CCTS, notiﬁed by the government in 2023, provides an overall framework for the functioning of the ICM. The objective of CCTS is to reduce or avoid greenhouse gas emissions from various sectors of the Indian economy by pricing the emissions through a carbon credit certiﬁcate trading mechanism.