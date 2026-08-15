ETV Bharat / bharat

Green India Mission Fell Short By About 98% In Increasing Forest Cover: CAG

New Delhi: The forest cover increased by only 0.03 million hectares (ha) against a target of 1.4 million ha between 2015-16 and 2024-25 under the Green India Mission, according to a new report by the CAG, which pointed to a shortfall of 97.57 pc from the target.

Launched in 2014, the mission aims to increase forest/tree cover, improve the quality of forest/non-forest lands, and improve ecosystem services, among other things.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, also revealed that against the target of 1.4 million ha, improvement of forest cover quality was observed in only 0.11 million ha (91.87 per cent shortfall) during the same period.

The findings emerged from an examination of the Green India Mission (GIM) interventions in 16 states and Union territories for which the Environment Ministry had approved physical and financial targets over the last 10 years.

"The absence of convergence, central to the implementation strategy of the GIM, was evident across all institutional levels," said the report.