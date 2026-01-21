ETV Bharat / bharat

Green Energy, Investment Opportunities To Boost Goals Of Developed India, Prosperous Jharkhand: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurates the Jharkhand Pavilion during the inauguration of the India Pavilion at World Economic Forum 2026, in Davos on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday addressed the inaugural ceremony of the India Pavilion at the WEF annual meeting in Davos, and said the green energy and new investment opportunities will give momentum to ongoing efforts to meet the goals of developed India by 2047 and prosperous Jharkhand by 2050. He said Jharkhand is a natural resource-rich state and is rapidly advancing in several sectors, including green energy.

“Today, I had the privilege of participating in the inauguration ceremony of the INDIA PAVILION at #WEF Davos alongside the Central Government and other esteemed dignitaries from various states of the country. Jharkhand is participating in this program organised on the global stage for the first time, which is a matter of pride for all of us,” Soren posted on X.

He also said, “We have resolved to achieve a developed India by 2047 and a prosperous Jharkhand by 2050. I am fully confident that the meaningful discussions taking place in Davos with leaders from various countries and companies regarding investments will give us new momentum in the coming times to accelerate our resolve.”

On the second day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026, Jharkhand continued its active participation in high-level global dialogues focused on energy transition, sustainable growth, and regional leadership. Jharkhand is being represented at the forum by Soren, who engaged with international policymakers, investors, and global institutions, a government statement said.

The chief minister addressed the Inter-Ministerial Dialogue at WEF 2026, which was held alongside Vazil Hudák, former Minister of Finance and Minister of Economy of Slovakia, and other global leaders. The dialogue was centred on global cooperation frameworks for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.