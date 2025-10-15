ETV Bharat / bharat

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

By Surabhi Gupta New Delhi: With Diwali on the horizon, the yearly firecracker debate is back in Delhi-NCR but now with the emergence of "green crackers." These eco-friendly fireworks claim they are better than traditional ones with less pollution. Nevertheless, doctors, environmentalists and conservationists have raised concerns that these cleaner alternatives may introduce significant health and environmental risks. What Are Green Crackers? Green crackers aim to generate less pollution than conventional fireworks by causing around 30 percent less pollution, lower concentrations of heavy metals such as arsenic and lead, and reduced noise. Furthermore, experts warned that the difference between regular and green crackers is negligible given that the air is already hazardous. Dr (Prof) Tarun Kumar, Associate Director and Head at Medanta Moolchand Heart Center, told ETV Bharat, "Green crackers are unsafe for asthma patients and should be avoided. They will generate less pollution than traditional fireworks but they will still cause pollution that is hazardous for people with respiratory conditions. Doctors would advise people with asthma to not use any firecrackers to avoid potentially dangerous flare-ups." Why Green Crackers Remain Dangerous? Medical professionals have cautioned several risk factors with the use of green crackers, particularly for people with past or current pulmonary complications. Fine particulate matter: Even green crackers still release significant amounts of PM2.5 and PM1, sufficiently small to penetrate into lungs and readily access the bloodstream. For people with asthma, exposure to this kind of smoke can trigger coughing, wheezing and other difficulties in breathing, regardless of whether the smoke can be another type of irritant to the lungs.

Toxic irritants: While green crackers have a smaller amount of chemicals, they still use metallic compounds that can irritate the airways and cause inflammation, worsening existing breathing problems.

Aggravated symptoms: For a person who has asthma or chronic respiratory conditions, exposure could result in acute exacerbation of symptoms requiring an emergency response. Sudden exposure to these conditions, for anyone with or without pulmonary complications, can lead to conditions such as pneumothorax (a collapsed lung).

Cumulative effect: Using green crackers can still introduce even less toxic smoke into the overall pollution burden of the city. On repeated exposures over time, this continues to depreciate lung function and worsen existing chronic illnesses.

To avoid impacts, Dr Kumar recommends that individuals with asthma or any chronic lung condition take precautions to reduce risk, These include staying indoors with windows closed, using a HEPA air purifying system, using an N95 mask when outside, having inhalers and emergency medications available to treat exacerbation of acute lung symptoms, using alternative celebrations such as laser shows and maintaining a diet rich in antioxidants to repair the lungs respiratory system. Environmental Concerns and Criticism Environmentalists argue that green crackers, though marketed as eco-friendly, still contribute to air pollution and do little to address Delhi’s chronic air quality issues. Manu Singh, an environmentalist, told ETV Bharat, “It is heartbreaking that at a time when Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is already slipping into the danger zone and GRAP-I restrictions meant to curb dust, vehicular emissions and waste burning are in force, the Supreme Court and the Delhi government have chosen to allow so-called green crackers. Yes, they emit about 30 percent less pollutants, contain less arsenic and lead, and marginally reduce noise, but in truth, they still poison the very air we breathe." "What makes this decision even more irresponsible is the government’s repeated failure to curb ordinary crackers, which were rampant this Dussehra itself. Allowing even diluted pollution now is sheer hypocrisy when the lungs of our children are already under siege,” Singh said. Chetan Agarwal, Forest and Environmental Services Analyst, also weighed in, reflecting on the cultural context. “Diwali is the festival of lights and signifies the return of Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshman to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. Even one lamp is enough for this. The custom of firecrackers is also not very old,” he said, suggesting that cultural practices need not always justify environmental harm.